Neighbours teases soap’s final ever scene as it wraps up filming with tell-tale cast photo

Neighbours has teased the soap’s final scene with a cast photo as the show wrapped filming today (Wednesday, June 10 2022).

In a photo posted on the soap’s official Twitter account, Neighbours confirmed the show has finished filming.

A photo of the cast stood by the set of the Kennedy’s house.

Alongside the photo, the tweet read: “That’s a wrap #neighbours.”

In the photo, cast members including Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne, who play Karl and Susan Kennedy and Stefan Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson, can be seen.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, who plays Scott and Charlene Robinson are not in the photo.

However they are set to return in the final episodes along with several other old Erinsborough faces.

Fans commented on the photo to say how devastated they are the show is coming to an end.

One fan wrote: “Heartbreaking that this is ending. Thank you for 35 years of happiness; I’ve watched from the start.

“Thank you to the cast, crew, writers and everyone. You’ve come into our homes and become good friends. I’ll miss you so much.”

A second said: “This is heartbreaking to see. Truly life changing moment. I feel so sorry for the actors and actresses and team. Can’t believe no one has been able to end the show. End of an era for sure.”

A third added: “How sad. Still can’t believe this is happening.”

Jason and Kylie will be returning (Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

Executive Producer Jason Herbison pays tribute

The show’s executive producer Jason Herbison has paid an emotional tribute to the show.

He said: “We all knew this day was coming but until we are here in this moment when the last scene was filmed, it was hard to express how we’d all feel.”

“Of course it is sad and tears were shed, but we’re also enormously proud. 37 years is an incredible achievement and that should be celebrated.

“We’ve also been incredibly touched by the response from our viewers all over the world. Neighbours is more than a TV show to many people.

“They see us as part of the family we feel privileged to have been invited into their homes, and I know he legacy of neighbours will live on for many years.”

