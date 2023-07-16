Neighbours has made a big cast announcement for the soap’s upcoming Amazon return. The Australian soap is making a comeback on Amazon’s Freevee service.

Now bosses have revealed a recasting for Byron Stone – Jane Harris’ son. Big Brother Australia star Xavier Molyneux will be stepping into the role.

We're very excited to announce that Xavier Molyneux will be taking on the role of Byron Stone. The son of Jane Harris, Byron will be thrust into the heart of the Ramsay Street drama when Neighbours returns this September. pic.twitter.com/2VA6JgKHlJ — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) July 15, 2023

The star being pictured alongside The OC’s Mischa Barton but it has now been confirmed he will play Byron. The role was previously played by Joe Klocek in the final weeks of the soap’s run on Channel 5.

The soap’s official social media accounts announced the news. It read: “We’re very excited to announce that Xavier Molyneux will be taking on the role of Byron Stone.

“The son of Jane Harris, Byron will be thrust into the heart of the Ramsay Street drama when Neighbours returns this September.”

Neighbours recasts major role ahead of comeback

Last September (2022) Neighbours ended ‘for good’ on Channel 5 as the Australian soap was cancelled. To mark ‘the last ever episode’ of the soap many old faces returned to celebrate Toadie and Melanie’s wedding.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan briefly reprised their roles as Charlene and Scott as the residents of Erinsborough prepared to sell up their homes and leave. Ultimately, the residents of Erinsborough decides to stay put and continue living next to each other as Neighbours.

Fans were emotional as the episode marked the end of Neighbours’ 37 years on television. However just months after the cast bid farewell to the world of Erinsborough, it was announced that is would be returning.

Neighbours is set for a 2023 September return on Amazon Freevee (Credit: Channel 5/Freevee)

And fans don’t have long to wait. The soap is set to return in just a few months in September.

The soap also recently announced a new family joining Ramsay Street. Sharing a photo of the new female couple – Cara and Remi Varga-Murphy – with their two sons – JJ and Dex – the family were all seen smiling together.

Read more: Neighbours 2023 return: When is it back and where can you watch it?

However alongside this new cast photo, the soap announced: “Meet your new Neighbours! Cara and Remi Varga-Murphy will be moving to Ramsay Street with their sons, JJ and Dex when Neighbours returns THIS SEPTEMBER!

“We can’t wait to welcome Sara West, Naomi Rukavina, Riley Bryant and Marley Williams to the show.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!