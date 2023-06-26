Neighbours return date revealed with new cast shot

Neighbours is returning to Amazon Freevee very soon with a new reboot with the new return date now revealed.

Alongside this, a new cast shot has revealed that the show will introduce a same-sex couple and their family into Erinsborough.

But, when is Neighbours returning and who is the new family joining the soap?

Neighbours ended on Channel 5 last year (Credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours ‘ended’ last year

Last September (2022) Neighbours ended ‘for good’ on Channel 5 as the Australian soap was cancelled. To mark ‘the last ever episode’ of the soap many old faces returned to celebrate Toadie and Melanie’s wedding.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan briefly reprised their roles as Charlene and Scott as the residents of Erinsborough prepared to sell up their homes and leave. Ultimately, the residents of Erinsborough decides to stay put and continue living next to each other as Neighbours.

Fans were emotional as the episode marked the end of Neighbours’ 37 years on television.

Neighbours is returning (Credit: Channel 5/ Composite ED!)

Neighbours return date announced

Just months after the cast bid farewell to the world of Erinsborough, it was announced that is would be returning. The show secured a reboot on Amazon Freevee, with the return date now being announced.

Neighbours fans don’t have long to wait at all! The soap is set to return in just a few months.

With the cast filming the new reboot in April this year, a new Neighbours clip reveals that the soap will be back on screen this September.

Annie and Candice have some news you've all been waiting for! ❤️👀 pic.twitter.com/bWPtjXzZ7T — Neighbours (@neighbours) June 22, 2023

Annie Jones and Candice Leask who play Jane and Wendy in the soap revealed that the soap will return in September, sharing their excitement.

They shared that there will be some new faces and old faces returning to the soap – we can’t wait!

A new family is coming to Erinsborough (Credit: Channel 5)

New same-sex family to join Neighbours

Neighbours have now revealed on their Twitter page that a new family is set to join the soap, arriving in Erinsborough this September.

Meet your new Neighbours! Cara and Remi Varga-Murphy will be moving to Ramsay Street with their sons, JJ and Dex when Neighbours returns THIS SEPTEMBER!

Sharing a photo of a female couple – Cara and Remi Varga-Murphy – with their two sons – JJ and Dex – the family were all seen smiling together.

Meet your new Neighbours! 🏡 Cara and Remi Varga-Murphy will be moving to Ramsay Street with their sons, JJ and Dex when Neighbours returns THIS SEPTEMBER! We can't wait to welcome Sara West, Naomi Rukavina, Riley Bryant and Marley Williams to the show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EJA0yGWRer — Neighbours (@neighbours) June 22, 2023

Alongside this new cast photo, the soap announced: “Meet your new Neighbours! Cara and Remi Varga-Murphy will be moving to Ramsay Street with their sons, JJ and Dex when Neighbours returns THIS SEPTEMBER!

“We can’t wait to welcome Sara West, Naomi Rukavina, Riley Bryant and Marley Williams to the show.”

Are you looking forward to returning to Ramsay Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!