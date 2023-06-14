Kylie Minogue breaks silence on claims she was ‘annoyed’ over Neighbours reboot

Kylie Minogue returned to her role as Charlene Robinson last year for the final episode of Neighbours before the show was axed.

This final episode saw many of the Australian soap’s former stars reappear in celebration for the big finale.

Now, the pop singer and actress Kylie Minogue has broken her silence on claims she was ‘annoyed’ over the Neighbours reboot.

Last summer, Neighbours aired its grand finale episode. This saw the residents of Erinsborough gather for the wedding of Toadie and Melanie.

It also saw the residents contemplate leaving Ramsay Street behind, selling up their homes although ultimately deciding to stay put.

To mark the end of an era before the show was axed, a number of former faces returned to the show. Some came back to celebrate the wedding of their friend, others just returned for no real reason!

This included Scott and Charlene with Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reprising their roles for a brief return.

Charlene had decided to snoop around their old house and relive the memories of their time in Erinsborough.

However, since the show’s axe on Channel 5, it was announced that Neighbours would be rebooted on Amazon Freevee.

Kylie Minogue breaks silence over Neighbours reboot

After the Neighbours reboot had been confirmed so soon after Kylie filmed the finale of the show, claims circulated that Kylie was ‘annoyed’ with this decision, suggesting that she’d been lied to about the show ending for good.

Now, Kylie has spoken to Tay FM, breaking her silence over these Neighbours reboot claims.

Speaking about the reboot, Kylie admitted: “Yeah, ‘happy’ is probably not the emotion… You know, ‘miffed’ may have been the word.”

She then explained: “But I know with the producer, he’d said, like, it wasn’t [certain]. They didn’t know. So all the affection and love that went into the final episode was the truth.”

She rounded things off by saying: “I’m happy for them now and I’m interested to see how [Neighbours] is going to change.”

It seems as though the reboot happened too soon for Kylie. However, she’s excited to see what the future has in store for the soap.

