Kylie Minogue ‘feels duped’ by Neighbours bosses after making shock return

Kylie Minogue reportedly feels ‘duped’ by Neighbours bosses after returning for the show’s finale.

The Aussie pop princess famously began her career on the soap but left after three years.

Kylie Minogue is said to be feeling ‘duped’ by Neighbours bosses (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And when the news broke that the show had been cancelled after 37 years, she pulled out all the stops to pay homage and appear in the final ever episode.

However with the news that the show is returning on Amazon Freevee, things have changed.

Kylie – who played mechanic Charlene Robinson between 1986 and 1988 – reportedly ‘has the hump’ about it all.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Kylie has apparently got a bit of the hump about it all. It’s a case of why did she and others make the effort to go back. She and the others were told it was the end.

“She knows what she owes to Neighbours and she would have always done it, but it does all seem a little baffling.”

Meanwhile Hollywood actor Guy Pearce, who also returned for the last three episodes, has taken a swipe at bosses.

The Mike Young actor, reportedly said of the finale: “It’s hard to watch, isn’t it?

“Knowing we’ll never see another episode ever again? A painful reminder the things we love can be snatched away, never to return.

“Unless Amazon comes in to save the day and makes our finale look like a rather expensive exercise.”

He added: “I don’t want to say waste of time. But still.”

Kylie Minogue made a special Neighbours comeback for the finale (Credit: Channel 5)

When will Neighbours return?

Neighbours fans were left devastated when the soap was cancelled.

Following its finale, streaming service Amazon Freevee started conversations with Fremantle.

Now Amazon Freevee will be the new home of the Ramsay Street soap.

It will air exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and USA, as well as hold streaming rights to thousands of episodes from the previous seasons.

Read more: Neighbours has landed on Amazon Freevee – here’s how to watch

The series is also due to stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new episodes.

The series will soon begin filming in Australia and is set to air in the UK in autumn.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.