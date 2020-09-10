Michelle Hardwick has marked her first wedding anniversary to wife Kate Brooks with a special tribute.

The actress – who plays Vanessa Woodfield in the Emmerdale – is currently expecting her first child with the soap producer.

The couple tied the knot in America with an Elvis-inspired wedding last September.

One year on. I love you Brooksy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgCIn3YXN5 — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) September 10, 2020

Keen to mark the joyous occasion, Michelle shared a snap of her growing bump on Twitter.

In the shot, the star is seen lifting up her top to unveil her stomach as Kate points at her bump.

She accompanied the recent photo with a throwback of the couple on their wedding day.

The 44-year-old wrote: “What a difference a year makes!

Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick has marked her first wedding anniversary to wife Kate Brooks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary to my soulmate, best friend and beautiful wife.

“Here’s to the next chapter Brooksy. We love you so much #fredlooksthrilled #countingdowntheweeks.”

Michelle Hardwick ties the knot

Michelle and producer Kate wed at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, without any family or friends.

The star posted the news to Instagram and wrote: “In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks.”

Michelle shared a special tribute to wife Kate on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

The happy couple got engaged at the end of 2018 after Michelle popped the question.

The marriage marked Michelle’s second after she split from ex-wife Rosie Nicholls in 2017.

Michelle and Kate’s baby joy

Michelle revealed her pregnancy news in April with a cute photo on Instagram.

In the snap, the actress is seen clutching her stomach next to Kate, who is holding their pet dog Fred.

The star has been absent from the soap for months after having to shield due to the pregnancy.

She is unlikely to return to the show until after her maternity leave ends.

