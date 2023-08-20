Matthew Wolfenden ‘leaving Emmerdale after 17 years’ amid fears David ‘could be killed off’

Matthew Wolfenden, 43, is reportedly leaving Emmerdale after playing David Metcalfe on the ITV soap for 17 years.

According to The Sun, the soap actor’s shock decision comes after his character hasn’t featured in stirring plots.

And insiders are also said to be pondering whether Matthew could be leaving for good if popular David is killed off.

Matthew Wolfenden joined the cast of Emmerdale as David Metcalfe in 2006 (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Matthew Wolfenden ‘leaving Emmerdale’

The tabloid quotes an unnamed TV source as suggesting Matthew is keen to explore other acting work options. However, shopkeeper David’s fate is said to be still under consideration as production staff work out how he will exit the soap.

The telly source alleged: “Matthew has had an amazing time on the soap, but feels ready for a change. He hasn’t been getting any gritty storylines recently so wants to see what else is out there.

Matthew has had an amazing time on the soap, but feels ready for a change.

“He’s a fan favourite so will get a lot of support in whatever he decides to do next. Matthew is very excited about the opportunities available.”

The insider apparently continued: “He’s only just announced he is leaving so scriptwriters are working out his on-screen exit. It’s possible David could be killed off.”

ED! has approached representatives for Emmerdale, ITV and Matthew Wolfenden for comment on The Sun’s story. Emmerdale reportedly declined to comment on the The Sun’s report to the tabloid.

A source said ‘Matthew is very excited about the opportunities available’ (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins

Matthew, who shares three children with wife Charley Webb, was previously absent from Emmerdale following an alleged race row incident.

He and co-star Isabel Hodgins did not film for a few months following tabloid claims of an inappropriate comment and mimicry of a mixed-race co-star’s accent.

A suspension was denied by the soap’s representatives at the time. And both Matthew and Isabel denied wrongdoing, claiming there had been a misunderstanding.

Read more: Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden supported by fans as he’s trolled over parenting

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, on ITV, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

For all the latest soap spoilers (including Emmerdale spoilers), news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!