Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has been supported by his fans after being trolled over his parenting skills recently.

The 42-year-old was slammed by a troll on Instagram – but his fans were quick to show their support.

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden shares hilarious snap

Earlier today (Thursday, February 16), Matthew shared a hilarious yet sweet snap to his Instagram feed.

In the photo, Matthew‘s son, Ace, can be seen standing on the kitchen counter.

The tot has his trousers down around his ankles and is peeing into the sink!

“Ace: Dad I need a wee. Dad: Well go then. Ace does…,” Matthew captioned the post.

He then added a couple of hilarious hashtags.

“#notexactlywhatImeant #pottytrainingboys #goingwell”.

Matthew was slammed by a troll (Credit: ITV)

Troll hits out at Matthew

Unfortunately, one of Matthew’s followers wasn’t impressed with the star’s snap.

In a now-deleted comment, they told Matthew to “stop filming and take him to the loo”.

However, plenty of the Emmerdale star’s followers were quick to defend the star.

“Shut up,” one follower wrote, as others echoed the same sentiment.

However, the troll wasn’t the only one not to see the funny side of Ace’s behaviour.

“Feral,” one follower wrote. “A bit gross IMHO,” another said.

However, others saw the funny side.

“Hahahaha thank you I needed cheering up today. Well done Ace, better in the sink than other places,” one fan wrote.

“Luv it [sic],” another said.

Matthew has been on Emmerdale since 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden?

Matthew is a familiar face for soap fans in the UK.

The 42-year-old has been a regular on Emmerdale since he made his debut on the show in 2006.

He plays the role of David Metcalfe in the long-running ITV programme.

As well as Emmerdale, Matthew has also appeared on Hollyoaks: Let Loose – a spin-off of the E4 soap.

In 2012, Matthew competed on Dancing On Ice – ultimately winning the show.

He is married to fellow Emmerdale star Charley Webb. They have three children together.

