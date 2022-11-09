Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi declares ‘war’ on co-star Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale star, Roxy Shahidi, has taken to Instagram to declare war on fellow co-star, Matthew Wolfenden.

In a recent Instagram reel, Roxy complained that Matthew is getting more Cameo requests than her.

Now, she’s declared a Cameo war on her co-star to see who can get the most video requests on the platform.

Roxy means business (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi on Cameo

Leyla Harding actress, Roxy Shahidi, has recently set up a Cameo account.

Cameo is an online platform where people can request video messages from their favourite celebrities.

Roxy says that she can create a video message to wish people happy birthday or even a Merry Christmas.

She currently charges £26 for a video.

Her co-star and David Metcalfe actor, Matthew Wolfenden, joined the platform after Roxy.

He charges £35 per video but seems to be bringing in a lot more business than Roxy is.

She’s not happy about it!

The pair love a joke with each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roxy Shahidi declares “war” on Matthew Wolfenden

In some friendly banter, Roxy has posted an Instagram reel, battling it out with Matthew.

She captioned the video: “The Cameo war is on!!!!”, followed by a winking emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YogaRox (@roxyshahidi)

Speaking to her fans she asked why she had only two Cameo requests after being on the platform for weeks, whilst Matthew managed to get over twenty-five in one day.

She then went on to say that she was funnier than him and should be getting more requests.

The stars then started a friendly competition as to who had the most requests that day.

Roxy pretended that she had nine whilst Matthew said that he had ten in one morning.

Maybe Matthew could share some tips with Roxy!

Roxy and David have a great friendship on and off screen (Credit: ITV)

Fans love Roxy and Matthew’s friendship

Roxy and Matthew have a strong friendship both on and off screen.

Fans have loved seeing the pair joke about together on social media.

One fan asked: “Is he offering a discount at David’s Shop when they book a video? Maybe you need to offer something, I don’t know what maybe a free wedding? Just an idea.”

Another follower said: “Mate, this killed me.”

A third fan commented: “[Bleep] love you two!”

