Lucy Pargeter reveals horrifying breast procedure she had with just whiskey for anaesthetic

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has revealed the details behind a horrifying breast procedure which followed as recovery from a boob job went dangerously wrong.

Speaking of the horrific operation, she revealed that she had nothing but whiskey for anaesthetic.

Lucy, who plays Chas Dingle on Emmerdale, was later forced to have the implants removed after they caused ill health and breathing issues.

Lucy plays Chas in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Pargeter talks of horrifying breast procedure

Speaking to the hosts of The Heal Is Real podcast, Lucy revealed the horrifying details of the operation.

It started following her breast implant surgery.

“I waited for about four days and then I thought that’s it, I’m going out with no bra on,” Lucy said.

However, her night out went horribly wrong once she got home.

Lucy continued: “I got home, got in the bath and put my cream on that they used to give you for the scars, and my finger just disappeared inside my boob. I’d been out, and I’d been dancing all night and obviously it had split. I hadn’t felt a thing because the anesthetic was still in there.”

After she passed out, she called a friend who took her back to her surgeon.

“I held my t*t together going through Regent’s Park in London over the speed bumps, thinking ‘My boob’s going to fall out on the floor’.”

She continued: “Got to his office he said I’m cleaning the car, give me half an hour. Then sewed me up without any anesthetic and a whiskey. He said ‘I’ve got nothing in the office – have a whiskey.”

“Sewn back up with a glass of whiskey and a needle, lying on a couch in a consultant’s room,” she reflected.

She revealed the incident happened 21 years ago.

Thankfully, the actress made a full recovery.

2019 was a rough year for Lucy (Credit: Splash)

Breast implant removal and split from fiancé Rudi Coleano

Although she recovered from this horrific operation, Lucy was later forced to have the implants removed.

She attributes years of ill health and poor breathing to the boob job.

In 2019, Lucy had the breast implants taken out.

She is now very vocal about educating women over the dangers of having breast implants.

Three years on from the operation she says she feels so much better.

Lucy also split from football coach Rudi Coleano in 2019.

She and Rudi been engaged for 12 years, but never tied the knot.

The pair have three daughters together – Lola, and twins Missy and Betsy.

The pair announced that although they had separated, they would remain focused on raising their daughters.

On the same podcast, Lucy spoke of her new relationship and fears about returning to the dating pool.

Chas cheated on husband Paddy with love rat Al Chapman (Credit: ITV)

Is Lucy Pargeter leaving Emmerdale?

Lucy currently plays Chas Dingle on Emmerdale.

Chas is struggling with the death of lover Al Chapman.

She was cheating on husband Paddy with love rat Al.

With Al dead and her affair on the verge of discovery, Chas’s future in the village seems uncertain.

Could Chas leave Emmerdale as her affair is revealed?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!