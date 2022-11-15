Lucy Pargeter confirms new relationship as she reveals fears over dating again

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has revealed a new relationship, following her devastating 2019 split from partner Rudi Coleano.

She also discussed her fears of returning to the dating pool as a mother of three, following her breast surgery.

Lucy, who plays Chas Dingle on Emmerdale, was forced to have faulty breast implants removed after they turned toxic.

Lucy Pargeter reveals new relationship

While speaking to the hosts of The Heal Is Real podcast, Lucy revealed her new relationship.

“I’m in a new relationship now. Exclusive. Don’t say anything,” Lucy said.

She went on to discuss her dating fears following her breast surgery.

“Massive fear for me being a single mother of three, possibly finding someone else to spend the rest of my life with and thinking, ‘oh my god, the first thing I’m going to have to say is I’ve got no t*ts. I used to have tits, so imagine me with t*ts, but now I’ve got no t*ts’.”

She continued: “I constantly find myself apologising for having no t*ts, but he’s like, ‘I don’t give a [bleep] if you’ve got t*ts or not. It’s you that I love and it’s you who I want to be with.”

Split from fiancé Rudi Coleano and breast implant removal

Lucy split from football coach Rudi Coleano in 2019.

The pair had been engaged for 12 years, but never tied the knot.

The pair have three daughters together – Lola, and twins Missy and Betsy.

The pair announced that although they had separated, they would remain focused on raising their daughters.

That same year, Lucy underwent an operation to have her breast implants removed.

Lucy had been struggling with years of ill health, attributed to her boob job and breast implant illness.

Thankfully, she made a full recovery.

Is Lucy Pargeter leaving Emmerdale?

Lucy currently plays Chas Dingle on Emmerdale.

Chas is currently struggling with her grief following the death of lover Al Chapman.

She was cheating on husband Paddy with Al.

However, with Al dead, Chas’s future in the village seems uncertain.

If her affair is uncovered, will there be a place in Emmerdale for Chas?

