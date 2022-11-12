In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chas finds it hard to hide her emotions on the day of Al’s funeral as she boycotts it to attend Liv’s send off.

As Chas finds out that hardly anybody turned up to Al’s funeral, she’s devastated.

But, will Paddy question why Chas is so upset?

Will Paddy work out the truth in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas doesn’t attend the funeral (Credit: ITV)

Chas boycotts Al’s funeral

Grieving Chas struggles to stay composed when Kerry tells her that Al’s funeral is tomorrow.

Kerry asks her if she would support her by going with her but Chas refuses.

She uses Liv’s send off as an excuse to get out of it.

Liv’s send-off gets underway the next day as her family comes together to scatter her ashes.

However, as Vinny gets ready to say goodbye to Liv, Chas starts breaking down.

Her tears aren’t for Liv but are for Al.

Unable to look Paddy in the eye, Chas leaves the send-off before Liv’s ashes are scattered.

Will Chas regret not going to the funeral?

Chas lashes out at Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Chas points her anger towards Paddy

Later on, Chas hears from Kerry that hardly anyone turned up to pay their respects to Al at his funeral.

She’s devastated.

Kerry looks to Chas for emotional support, but Chas is also grieving for the same man.

Upset that she didn’t say goodbye to Al properly, Chas secretly takes an order of service from Kerry’s house.

When she gets home, she reads it and can’t hide her feelings.

She takes her anger out on Paddy who starts wondering why Chas is suddenly so outraged.

Chas didn’t even act this way when Faith died.

As Paddy questions what Chas is keeping from him, will he find out the truth?

Is everything becoming too much for Chas? (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy find out the truth?

It seems like everyone in the village knows about Chas and Al’s affair but Paddy.

Aaron, Belle and Cain have all rumbled the couple but have failed to tell Paddy the truth.

Whilst Cain has told Chas to carry on with her life with Paddy as if nothing ever happened, Chas’ emotions are creeping up on her.

Will she crumble and expose her affair herself?

Or will Paddy find out the truth before she does?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

