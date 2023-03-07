Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter hits back at fans: ‘I hope your children are proud’

Emmerdale and Chas Dingle actress Lucy Pargeter has hit back at fans on Twitter after receiving hate off the back of Chas’ actions.

This isn’t the first time that Lucy has had to defend herself.

Now, Lucy’s yet again taken to Twitter (Monday March 6, 2023) as it seems that some fans haven’t understood her message.

Chas hasn’t been kind to Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Fans have been hating on Lucy and Chas

Emmerdale fans have been hating on Chas, with some blurring the lines between Lucy the actress and her soap character.

After Chas started to have an affair with Al, fans were quick to condemn her actions.

As the storyline continued, some fans started attacking Lucy, forgetting that she is simply playing a part.

Lucy defended herself on Twitter, reminding fans that Chas isn’t real.

Now, Paddy has been struggling with depression after his marriage to Chas broke down following her cheating.

After Paddy’s recent attempt to end his own life, fans have been hating on Chas’ selfish treatment of Paddy.

However, Lucy has once more been victim to undeserved hate for herself as an actress.

Lucy has defended herself once more (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Pargeter hits back at trolls

Once again, Lucy Pargeter has hit back at trolls as some Emmerdale fans still haven’t got the message.

This time, she hasn’t sugar-coated things, telling the haters exactly what she thinks of their harsh comments as they continue to mix her up with Chas.

And to think that most of the profiles to proudly paste the #bekind on the profile, quickly moved onto the next # they could equally be part of … i hope your children or in some cases, grandchildren are proud of you !! What fine examples of hypocrisy and schadenfreude , 🧡🧡 — lucy pargeter (@lucyparge) March 6, 2023

On Twitter, Lucy wrote: “And to think that most of the profiles to proudly paste the #bekind on the profile, quickly moved onto the next # they could equally be part of …

“I hope your children or in some cases, grandchildren are proud of you !! What fine examples of hypocrisy and schadenfreude.”

Fellow co-star Dominic Brunt also defended Lucy on Twitter, writing: “Wow!! People still being pretty [bleep] cruel and personal towards my dear friend @lucyparge. IT’S A STORY.

“Lucy has selflessly played this story for all it’s worth, knowing she/Chas would be disrespected and insulted on social media, and STILL hit all the beats. Amazing actress.x”

Fans have supported Lucy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale fans share their support for Lucy

Many Emmerdale fans have commented on Lucy’s post, sharing their support for the actress.

They’ve praised Lucy for making Chas’ character so believable.

One person commented: “Your character is so believable and that’s a testament to your acting.”

Another said: “You are playing the part brilliantly! It just shows how amazing you are at your job for all these cruel and horrible people to be posting their nasty comments and for them to actually believe it’s you. Unacceptable behaviour but try to take the comments as a positive you’re fab xx”

A third fan tweeted: “You’re a brilliant actress Lucy, don’t let the haters bring you down. People needs to understand it’s a storyline so no need to be horrible.”

A fourth and final fan wrote: “It is because you are such a good actor, some donuts can’t tell the difference between a soap and reality. Really sorry you are having to put up with this.”

