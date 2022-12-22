Emmerdale: Dominic Brunt defends Lucy Pargeter amid Chas backlash

Chas Dingle, played by Lucy Pargeter, has been getting a lot of backlash from Emmerdale fans after the truth came out about her affair with Al.

Fans have been hating on Chas due to how she’s treated Paddy.

Now, Paddy Kirk star, Dominic Brunt, has rushed to defend his co-star, Lucy, amongst the backlash.

Paddy recently found out that Chas had an affair with Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy found out about Chas and Al’s affair

Emmerdale fans have been hating on Chas throughout her affair with Al.

They’ve watched her miss her mum’s death, ruin her relationship with Aaron and now destroy her marriage to Paddy.

Recently, Chas thought that she could redeem herself after Al’s death and get her life back to normal.

She put the past aside and thought that her secret was safe.

However, Belle found out that Chas had continued to see Al despite promising her that she’d called things off.

Belle felt awful and told Moira about the affair.

It wasn’t long before Paddy found out the truth.

Now, Paddy wants a divorce, making fans hate on Chas even more as they side with Paddy.

Fans aren’t a fan of Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans hate on Lucy Pargeter character Chas

Fans have truly lost it with Chas and have viewed her actions as irredeemable.

One fan wrote: “Lucy Pargeter’s done a great job because everyone [bleep] hates Chas.”

Chas – morphed into a domineering opinionated self-righteous cruel persona Lucy P – performing Chas character most brilliantly, what an actors delight to portray a ghastly persona where audience is receptive to the purpose. Much like Paige portraying Meena. #emmerdale — Jorjah McLeod (@jorjah_mac) October 29, 2022

Another hated on Chas but praised Lucy Pargeter: “Chas – morphed into a domineering, opinionated, self-righteous, cruel persona.

“Lucy P – performing Chas’ character most brilliantly, what an actor’s delight to portray a ghastly persona where the audience is receptive to the purpose, much like Paige portraying Meena.”

Now, fellow co-star, Dominic Brunt has had his say on the matter.

Dominic has defended Lucy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Dominic Brunt defends Lucy Pargeter

Dominic Brunt has thanked fans for their support on Twitter, whilst reminding viewers that Lucy is an actress who is not actually the same as her character.

He also said that Lucy is one of his best friends and one of the best actors he’s ever worked with.

He tweeted: “I mean… Thank you very muchly. Sincerely. Glad you’re enjoying the episodes.

“They were immense fun to film. Just a quick note to say Lucy Pargeter is playing a part, and is one of my best mates, and is one of the best actors I have EVER had the good fortune to work with. There.”

I mean..Thank you very muchly. Sincerely. Glad you’re enjoying the episodes. They were immense fun to film. Just a quick note to say @lucyparge is playing a part, and is one of my best mates, and is one of the best actors I have EVER had the good fortune to work with. There. Xxx — Dominic Brunt (@dominicbrunt) December 17, 2022

Fans commented on his post agreeing with him.

One wrote: “You were both absolutely brilliant. But because what Chas did I have to love Paddy more.”

A second commented: “Crazy that you even have to clarify this. You are both doing a great job, always loved Paddy and used to love Chas but no more. Keep up the good work.”

A third added: “Just say the words Dominic: ‘It’s NOT true!’ You’ve both played a brilliant part so well done for making it ‘believable.'”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you hating on Chas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!