Emmerdale aired the first step in Chas and Al’s affair being exposed tonight as Belle confronted her.

But as the cheating landlady tried to defend herself, fans were left cold.

No one has any sympathy for Chas in Emmerdale as they lashed out again.

Chas thought she’d convinced Belle she was innocent… (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle confronts Chas

After hearing from Chloe that Al was with another woman the night Faith died, the pieces all fell into place for Belle, who confronted Chas.

“You promised me you ended it ages ago,” Belle said.

As Chas tried to argue a receipt didn’t prove anything, Belle hit back.

“I’m right, Chas, I know I’m right, so maybe this once we can have an honest conversation.”

“You have no idea what I’ve been going through,” Chas told her. “My mum died and I wasn’t there. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.”

She went on to say: “I needed an escape, Belle, Mum’s illness was just…”

Belle cut her off then and said: “No! Don’t you ever, ever use Faith’s cancer as an excuse for what you have done. You did it because you wanted to.”

Chas tried to defend herself again: “Everything, literally everything, was getting too much for me. I just needed something for me.”

She then tried to turn it around by hitting out at Belle.

“I don’t know where you get off Belle, getting all holier than thou about having an affair.”

As Belle, who has been the other woman several times with both Dr Jermaine Bailey and Jamie Tate, said there was a difference as she didn’t have a husband or kids, Chas spat back: “No, you just prefer being the other woman.”

Chas insisted Paddy couldn’t know.

“I couldn’t feel any worse,” Chas cried.

“Poor you, Chas,” Belle said as she went on to explain Al had left their business in debt paying for all their nights away.

Cain is in prison for killing Al (Credit: ITV)

The truth revealed

Belle then worked out this was the reason Cain killed Al.

Cain is currently in prison for the murder, however, viewers know it was actually his son, Kyle, who killed Al and Cain is covering for him.

Fans at home have had just about enough of Chas.

They’ve expressed their feelings on more than one occasion.

One wrote: “I’ve no sympathy for Chas.”

Another responded: “I don’t think anyone has!”

“I have no sympathy for you Chas!! Deserve everything you get!” shared someone else.

A fourth added: “We’ve waited so long for Paddy to find out and kick Chas out for her affair. I have no sympathy for Chas Dingle.”

Moira knows the truth, but what will she do about it? (Credit: ITV)

Will Belle expose Chas and Al’s affair in Emmerdale?

Unable to contain herself, Belle breaks down on Moira Dingle.

She confesses what she knows about Chas and Al.

As Moira also puts two and two together over Al’s death, the walls are about to come crashing down on Chas.

Will Moira expose the truth?

And how will Paddy react when he finds out everything?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!