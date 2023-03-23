Recently, Emmerdale viewers have been giving Chas Dingle actress Lucy Pargeter a hard time on social media.

Lucy has had to defend herself on a number of occasions after a vile trolling.

Now, Lucy’s had to take further action to protect herself from being the target of hate.

Fans are blaming Lucy for Chas’ actions (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lucy has been receiving hate

On Twitter, Emmerdale viewers have been directing horrible comments towards Lucy.

Trolls have been mixing the character, Chas up with the actress, Lucy.

They’ve been blaming Lucy for Chas’ actions ever since Chas started having an affair with Paddy.

Viewers have watched cheating Chas destroy Paddy’s life and have been writing hateful comments in response to the storyline online.

On many occasions, Lucy has had to remind viewers that she is an actress. Chas isn’t actually real.

No hate should be pointed at her as an actress as she’s only playing a part.

However, it seems that fans still haven’t got the message with Lucy having to take further action to protect herself from trolls.

Lucy has privatised her Twitter account (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Pargeter makes Twitter account private

Recently, Lucy took to Twitter and put out a message to her trolls.

Lucy wrote: “And to think that most of the profiles to proudly paste the #bekind on the profile, quickly moved onto the next # they could equally be part of …

“I hope your children or in some cases, grandchildren are proud of you !! What fine examples of hypocrisy and schadenfreude.”

Dominic Brunt also defended his co-star, tweeting: “Wow!! People still being pretty [bleep] cruel and personal towards my dear friend @lucyparge. IT’S A STORY.

“Lucy has selflessly played this story for all it’s worth, knowing she/Chas would be disrespected and insulted on social media, and STILL hit all the beats. Amazing actress.x”

Now, just a few weeks on from her last public tweet, Lucy Pargeter has been forced to take further action.

She’s now privatised her Twitter account, with it no longer being of public access to trolls.

Her account still has 254.9k followers but the difference is that any new accounts wishing to follow the star will now have to be approved by her before they can view her tweets.

