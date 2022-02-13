Louisa Lytton looked incredible as she posed in a bikini on holiday.

The EastEnders star gave birth just six months ago to baby Aura Olivia – and she’s stunned fans with her transformation.

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton showed off her bikini bod (Credit: Instagram Story/louisanastrilytton)

Louisa Lytton stuns soap fans on holiday

Stripping off to her bikini to take advantage of the sun on holiday, Louisa posed for a snap for social media.

The actress was seen modelling a black and green two piece in the stunning snap.

Posing on the beach, she joked: “I’ll call this one the old me.”

Actress Louisa and husband Ben also enjoyed spending quality holiday time with their daughter.

And the couple are definitely enjoying themselves on the break.

Posting on Instagram, EastEnders star Louisa explained: “I’ve realised why being on holiday with a baby actually feels a bit easier than being at home.

“No housework, no chores, no cooking, no washing, no changing the beds. Meaning more precious time to just sit and play or chat, more cuddles.

“Was very nervous before coming away but feel very fortunate that we could. People will scare you with ‘it will never be the same’ ‘you can’t relax’ (and you can’t).

“But it becomes a new form of holiday enjoyment, one big sensory overload. And bed for @bennnyy__ and I by 9pm.”

This is beautiful!

Fans love Louisa’s posts and pictures of her family.

Taking to the comments, one said: “So lovely to see such natural photos @louisanastrilytton what a gorgeous little lady.”

A second added: “This is beautiful.”

A third wrote: “Well if this isn’t EVERYTHING I don’t know what is.”

Louisa is best known for playing Ruby Allen on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Louisa opens up on returning to EastEnders

Meanwhile, Louisa recently opened up about her potential return to EastEnders as Ruby Allen.

Speaking of possible return plans, Louisa told podcast Made By Mammas: “I’m at home being a mum. I’m doing the thing I’ve wanted the most in life, so I don’t think I’ll be in a rush to go back to work.

“But then, at the same time, I don’t know because that is who I am.”

She also admitted she would give it a year and see how she felt.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

