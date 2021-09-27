Louisa Lytton has revealed the name of her new baby girl.

The EastEnders actress gave birth last month on August 30.

The birth marked Louisa and her fiancé, Ben Bhanvra’s first child together. They first announced the news that they were expecting in a heartwarming Instagram post on Mother’s Day.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, the soap star has revealed the meaning behind naming their little one Aura Oliva.

Louisa Lytton has revealed the name of her new baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louisa Lytton baby name

“People keep asking us where Aura came from but we don’t really know. It was on our list. We just both loved the name and we don’t know anyone else with it.

“Her middle name is Olivia as that was my nan’s middle name,” explained Louisa, who plays Ruby Allen on the BBC soap.

She added: “We wanted something quite different but not really out there and something that will carry her through every stage of her life.”

Louisa went on to confess that she didn’t exactly have the easiest time giving birth.

In fact, she ended up being in labour for 72 hours!

Louise joked that her daughter is “clearly going to be very dramatic like her mum”.

Louisa is best known for her role in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What the meaning behind Louisa’s baby daughter’s name?

According to babynames.com, Aura is of Latin origin that means Glowing Light.

Other sites say the name means “wind” or “soft breeze“.

It’s been an up and down year for Louisa, who was sadly forced to delay her wedding.

Louisa and Ben started dating in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019.

They had planned to walk down the aisle this year but had to change plans due to Covid-19.

However, they’re also not in a rush to reschedule and have just “scrapped the whole thing” for the time being.

“We’re going to have the baby and focus on that and then get married once we’re ready,” she revealed earlier this year.

“This last year has put everything into perspective and there are bigger things going on in the world.”

