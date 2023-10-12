Lorraine Stanley pretty much confirms how Karen will leave EastEnders with telling tweet?

It’s no secret that Karen Taylor is soon to be written out of EastEnders after Lorraine Stanley’s axe from the soap.

However, the way that she’s leaving the soap has been kept as somewhat of a mystery.

Lorraine Stanley has now pretty much confirmed how Karen will leave EastEnders with a telling tweet.

Lorraine Stanley is soon to bow out of the soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: It’s the end for Karen Taylor

In August, Lorraine Stanley confirmed that it’s the end of an era for Karen Taylor. She’s being axed from the soap.

After seven years on the BBC show, Karen will soon be leaving The Square behind.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “It’s always a tough call for bosses when deciding which characters will leave the soap, but it has to be done to keep storylines fresh and create new arcs for characters.”

Following this news, Lorraine confirmed: “Thank you to @daranlittle for creating the Taylors and to the BBC for giving me the opportunity to play such a fabulous character. @bbceastenders I’ll be sad to be saying goodbye to Karen Taylor and will miss all the cast and crew at EastEnders.”

Lorraine has teased that Karen will die (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Stanley ‘confirms’ how Karen will leave soap

Actress Lorraine Stanley has seemingly confirmed how Karen Taylor will leave EastEnders as she shares a tweet online.

On X, a fan tweeted: “They’re deffo killing off Karen and are making her pure evil so we aren’t [bleep] when they do.”

In response to this tweet, Lorraine then reshared this fan theory which hints that Karen will peg it.

It was recently revealed that a fire will break out at Kathy’s, leading fans to fear that at least one Walford resident won’t make it out alive.

But, as it looks like Karen is set to die, could this be her exit storyline? Or, has Lorraine reshared the fan theory to throw everyone off the scent of what really happens to her character?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

