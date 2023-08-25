EastEnders fans share explosive death theory after it’s revealed fire will rip through soap landmark

Fans of EastEnders have shared an explosive new theory in the wake of the news that a devastating fire will strike a beloved Walford landmark. As BBC bosses revealed plans for the disaster, fans wondered which cast members might be for the chop.

It was revealed yesterday that a devastating fire will consume Kathy’s cafe. This will leave several characters fighting for their lives.

The exact circumstances are unknown, but the scenes have already been shot. They will air on BBC One later this year.

However, with one cast member said to be leaving soon, fans already have their theories as to who could die in the flames. But who is it?

Viewers think Karen could die in the fire (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans share flaming death theory

A number of EastEnders fans have predicted that this spells certain doom for Karen Taylor. Writing on Twitter (now X) after the trailer, a number of fans shared their death theories.

“So given everything we know, Karen gets seriously injured or dies in the fire and in grief, Sharon and Keanu reunite,” said one fan.

So given everything we know Karen gets seriously injured or dies and the fire and in grief Sharon and Keanu reunite as mother2 and son. #EastEnders — AdamFehn 🏳️‍🌈 (He/Him) (@FehnAdam) August 25, 2023

“The fire news! This is what we’ve been waiting for, I feel a PROPER stunt! I think Karen will be highly involved considering her exit. I hope she doesn’t die,” another fan theorised. “But most likely she’ll go and save Bernie?!”

#EastEnders the fire news !! This is what we’ve been waiting for I feel a PROPER stunt ! I think Karen will be highly involved considering her exit. I hope she doesn’t die but most likely she’ll go and save Bernie ?! — AlbertSqaureGossip (@WalfordGossip) August 24, 2023

“I do think Karen is going to die, as frustrating a character she is, she is genuinely a part of Walford’s fabric so I can’t see her leaving willingly,” wrote another.

I do think Karen is going to die, as frustrating as a character she is, she is genuinely part of Walford’s fabric so I can’t see her leaving willingly. It’ll tie into the Six’s storylines given Nish and Ian are getting a business connection #EastEnders — David Corbett (@northbound24) August 24, 2023

“So Karen will die in the fire, I’m also expecting Eve to be trapped alongside Nish/Vinny, but Eve can’t die. The other two meh, but I’m guessing that’s why Suki is running in the trailer, I’m also thinking the firestarter has a link to Kathy and she’ll be in the next trailer,” a fourth wrote.

So Karen will die in the fire im also expecting Eve to be trapped alongside Nish/Vinny but eve can’t die the other two meh but im guessing that’s why Suki is running in the trailer im also thinking the fire starter has a link to Kathy and she’ll be the next trailer #EastEnders — Love island and Big brother ❤️‍🔥 (@LoveRealityTV4) August 24, 2023

Could Karen die in the fire?

Lorraine Stanley is to leave EastEnders after six years (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders announces exit for Karen

Last month, EastEnders bosses confirmed that Karen Taylor would be leaving the soap. Star Lorraine Stanley joined the soap in 2017, the mother of six children.

She’s lost one child when Chantelle was murdered by her husband, Gray, but will tragedy strike again as Karen leaves Walford?

