Lacey Turner fans distracted by her wallpaper as she shares pic of her children

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has shared an adorable picture of her two children – but left fans distracted by her wallpaper.

The Stacey Slater actress, 34, posted the snap of Dusty, 2, and Trilby, 1, on Instagram.

It shows them both leaning over a foot stool from behind while engrossed in a children’s television show.

“My World,” the caption reads, followed by a red love heart emoji.

However the sweet snap also reveals Lacey’s penchant for bold wallpaper on her chimney breast.

It is completely covered in leopard print.

And fans couldn’t help but be distracted by it – thinking it’s more EastEnders Kat Slater than Stacey.

One said: “I absolutely love that you have Kat Slater wallpaper.”

EastEnders fans blown away by Lacey Turner’s wallpaper

A second said: “So cute and I love the fact you have Slater wall paper.”

A third said: “Very cute. Love your decor, nice to see some warmth and not all grey and white. Great taste.”

Lacey recently returned to the soap from maternity leave after having her son Trilby.

On-screen Lacey’s character Stacey was sent to prison.

Lacey Turner plays Stacey Slater in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

And when she was released, she returned with a secret wife having tied the knot behind bars with her cellmate Eve as a favour.

Now Stacey is contending with her mum Jean spiralling out of control during a mani episode.

But fortunately the storyline has given Lacey lots of downtime to spend with her kids.

“I’m really lucky because although with a big storyline you can be working like any full-time job, there are a lot of times when I’m not needed so it works out perfectly”, she told OK! magazine.

“I also live not too far away from the studios so that always makes things easier.

“I can pop home between filming. I’m always home for bath and bedtime, too.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

