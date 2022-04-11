EastEnders Sam Mitchell Kat Slater Sharon Watts and Jean Slater
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 18-22

Sam Mitchell is back in town!

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Sam Mitchell is back in Walford – and she’s immediately making herself most unwelcome!

But why is she really home?

Elsewhere in EastEnders, Ben’s guilt is eating him up, and Jack is worried.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Sam Mitchell returns

EastEnders: Sam Mitchell smiles as she returns to Walford

Sam Mitchell is back in Albert Square.

Her return seems out of the blue to the residents – why is she home?

Kat Slater and Sharon Watts are not pleased to see Sam Mitchell return

Kat and Sharon are not pleased to see her.

She immediately gets on the wrong side of them both.

Sam Mitchell smiles as she talks to Sharon Watts

Sam stays tight-lipped about why she’s back.

However it’s clear her return is not going down well.

Sharon Watts throws a drink in Sam Mitchell's face

She takes great pleasure in winding Sharon up.

And gets a drink in her face for her trouble.

2. Sam takes on Jack

Denise and Jack discuss Sam's return in EastEnders

Jack is worried to see Sam and he confides in Denise.

They both agree Ricky needs to know who Sam is.

EastEnders: Ricky has an awkward meeting with his mum Sam in Walford East

In Walford East, Sam reveals all to Billy about her return and says she’s leaving tonight.

However, Ricky turns up and he and Sam have an awkward interaction.

EastEnders: Jack on the phone looks stressed

Denise warns Sam off, but Sam has spotted an opportunity to get what she wants.

She confronts Jack – but will he agree to her demands?

3. Fears for Jean

Jean smiles in EastEnders as she plans her engagement party

Jean is excitedly planning her engagement party in Ruby’s.

Lily is worried about her and pays Jean a visit, but it’s clear Jean is not well.

Worried Shirley Carter talks to Jean Slater

Shirley soon picks up on Jean’s behaviour too and tells Stacey they need to do something.

As Shirley begs Jean to accept help, will she get through to her?

4. Ben’s guilt

Ben Mitchell feels guilty as he talks to Jay

Ben feels guilty over the attack and decides to visit Steve in hospital.

He’s not prepared to be confronted by Steve’s mum.

Ben looks guilty as he visits Steve in hospital in EastEnders

Ben lies he’s a friend of Steve’s.

However, he’s worried his actions will catch up with him.

Sharon and Ben talk in EastEnders

Ben asks Sharon for an alibi, but will she agree to help him?

5. Vi steps up in EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders: Rainie is worried about coping talking to Vi

Rainie confides in Vi how much she’s struggling with Roland.

Vi Vows to help and encourages Stuart to take his painkillers so he can step-up. But can he fight the addiction?

6. Linda and Nancy clash

Linda Carter is upset with Nancy Carter

Nancy refuses to look after Annie so Linda can go out, but Linda goes anyway.

Nancy’s devastated to find her later, drunk.

7. Rocky charms Kathy

Kathy Beale is pleased when Rocky helps at the cafe in EastEnders

Rocky steps in to help Kathy at the cafe on Lucy’s anniversary. He then asks her on a date.

Peter’s unimpressed, but will Kathy accept?

8. Bernie steps up her protest

Bernie looks defiant over the employee strike in EastEnders

Bernie leads the other Panesar employees on strike again.

Dotty tries to get through to her, but with Roland on her mind, Bernie won’t give in.

Vinny Panesar agrees to compromise with Bernie Taylor

Vinny continues to try and compromise, but will Bernie return to work?

He later tells Dotty how invested he is in their relationship, but she is spooked.

9. Chelsea haunted by Gray

EastEnders: Kim and Chelsea clash

Chelsea can’t bear to go back to Gray’s house, but staying with family results in her and Kim clashing.

Can Patrick find a solution?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

