EastEnders Kat Slater Sharon Watts and Sam Mitchell
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell is back – and all hell breaks loose!

Why is she back in Albert Square – and who are her enemies?

By Steven Murphy

Sam Mitchell blasts back into EastEnders this week, and as always, leaves chaos in her wake!

We haven’t seen Sam since her mum Peggy’s death back in 2016.

That visit, she took the opportunity to dump her son Ricky on his dad, Jack, before legging it.

But what is Sam back for this time?

Kat Slater and Sharon Watts are not pleased to see Sam Mitchell return
Kat and Sharon don’t like what they see! (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who’s leaving and who’s returning to EastEnders this year?

Sam’s cold reception

It doesn’t take long for Sam to start ruffling feathers, with both Kat and Sharon not happy to see her back.

Kat and Sam already have a lot of history, so the fact that Kat is now partnered with her brother, Phil, is unlikely to help their relationship.

Sharon Watts throws a drink in Sam Mitchell's face
The drinks are on Sam, it seems (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sam and Sharon also have a lot of beef – especially considering Sam’s involvement in the death of Sharon’s dad, Den.

Plus, Sharon’s lifelong connection to Phil has always made her and Sam’s relationship rather spiky.

So, the reunion between the women is rather strained to say the least.

In fact, Sharon ends up chucking a drink over her enemy to welcome her back to Albert Square!

EastEnders: Ricky has an awkward meeting with his mum Sam in Walford East
Sam realises that Ricky isn’t the boy she left behind – he’s about two foot taller for a start (Credit: BBC)

Jack’s lad

However, it’s Jack who gets the biggest shock at Sam’s return. He had no idea the mother of his son was planning to visit.

Meanwhile, young Ricky has no idea his mum is just around the corner, and barely remembers who she is.

Jack and Denise wonder whether Ricky should see Sam, but decide that it’s the right thing to do.

It’s an awkward moment when Ricky is reunited with his mum. However, as mother and on get to know each other again, Denise and Jack worry about what Sam is really back for.

EastEnders Ben and Sam in club talking
Auntie Sam isn’t given a warm welcome by Ben (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Full EastEnders cast list right here!

Had her Phil?

We know that Phil is in prison, and Ben has been struggling recently.

So, is Sam’s returns connected to Phil’s incarceration?

Has she come back top help her family? Or take over the running of Phil’s businesses around the area?

Ben certainly isn’t happy when he discovers what she’s come home for.

We’ll have to wait to see what her secrets are, one thing’s for sure – when EastEnders’ Sam Mitchell arrives, drama always follows.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Denise Welch smiling on Loose Women
Loose Women: Denise Welch sparks health fears after appearance today
Anthony Quinlan and Nikki Sanderson
Anthony Quinlan confirms relationship with Nikki Sanderson
Peter Andre issues update about 'very poorly' mum on Lorraine with Christin Lampard
Peter Andre gives update about ‘unwell’ mum as his dad issues desperate plea to singer
Madeleine McCann in a blue football shirt
Madeleine McCann case dealt devastating blow 15 years after tot disappeared
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle standing against a leafy backdrop
Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow as they’re ‘snubbed’ by royals ahead of trip to Europe
Dan Walker, Jon Kay on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker replaced today as fans deliver verdict