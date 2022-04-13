EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell is back – and all hell breaks loose!

Sam Mitchell blasts back into EastEnders this week, and as always, leaves chaos in her wake!

We haven’t seen Sam since her mum Peggy’s death back in 2016.

That visit, she took the opportunity to dump her son Ricky on his dad, Jack, before legging it.

But what is Sam back for this time?

Kat and Sharon don’t like what they see! (Credit: BBC)

Sam’s cold reception

It doesn’t take long for Sam to start ruffling feathers, with both Kat and Sharon not happy to see her back.

Kat and Sam already have a lot of history, so the fact that Kat is now partnered with her brother, Phil, is unlikely to help their relationship.

The drinks are on Sam, it seems (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sam and Sharon also have a lot of beef – especially considering Sam’s involvement in the death of Sharon’s dad, Den.

Plus, Sharon’s lifelong connection to Phil has always made her and Sam’s relationship rather spiky.

So, the reunion between the women is rather strained to say the least.

In fact, Sharon ends up chucking a drink over her enemy to welcome her back to Albert Square!

Sam realises that Ricky isn’t the boy she left behind – he’s about two foot taller for a start (Credit: BBC)

Jack’s lad

However, it’s Jack who gets the biggest shock at Sam’s return. He had no idea the mother of his son was planning to visit.

Meanwhile, young Ricky has no idea his mum is just around the corner, and barely remembers who she is.

Jack and Denise wonder whether Ricky should see Sam, but decide that it’s the right thing to do.

It’s an awkward moment when Ricky is reunited with his mum. However, as mother and on get to know each other again, Denise and Jack worry about what Sam is really back for.

Auntie Sam isn’t given a warm welcome by Ben (Credit: BBC)

Had her Phil?

We know that Phil is in prison, and Ben has been struggling recently.

So, is Sam’s returns connected to Phil’s incarceration?

Has she come back top help her family? Or take over the running of Phil’s businesses around the area?

Ben certainly isn’t happy when he discovers what she’s come home for.

We’ll have to wait to see what her secrets are, one thing’s for sure – when EastEnders’ Sam Mitchell arrives, drama always follows.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

