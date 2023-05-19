In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday May 18, 2023), Moira realised that she needed to sell her farm.

She started looking for local farmers to buy Butlers from her and ended up offering her land to Kim at Home Farm.

However, now Kelvin Fletcher has teased a ‘rescue mission’ return for Andy Sugden. But could he return to Emmerdale to help Moira save the farm?

Moira sold her land to Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira’s selling her farm

Last night, Moira started looking at options for selling Butlers Farm. She couldn’t solve her financial issues since screws were found in the farm’s meat.

Nate and Matty helped her ask local farmers for help but nobody proved successful. Instead, Caleb suggested that Moira sell the land to Kim. She needs it for her stud farm.

With no other choice, Moira offered the land to Kim. Kim offered Moira £990,000 for the land. Moira kept the house and Holly’s field.

Later on, Moira sat Kyle and Isaac down and told them the news. She explained that their cows and farming equipment would have to be sold too.

Is a return on the cards? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelvin Fletcher hints at Andy Sugden return

This week, Emmerdale shared an Instagram post of Moira admitting defeat and accepting that she would have to sell the farm.

Kelvin Fletcher then hinted at a return for Andy Sugden, suggesting that he could return on a ‘rescue mission’ and help Moira save the farm.

Commenting on Emmerdale’s post, Kelvin attempted to save the day for Moira and wrote: “I’ll buy it,” exciting fans.

But, could Kelvin be teasing a potential return for Andy Sugden as he rushes to help Moira save Butlers Farm?

Fans are hoping for an Andy return (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their excitement over potential Andy return

Emmerdale fans have been quick to share their excitement over a potential Andy Sugden return, replying to Kelvin’s comment.

One fan wrote: “Yes new story, someone buys the farm, but who ? – Andy of course!”

Another commented: “Yes please the Dales is missing you and so are we! Especially Moira, she can do with you about now on the farm.”

A third person exclaimed: “Yes! The auction mystery buyer on the phone. Excellent!!”

A fourth fan added: “Yes please come back on our screens and buy it lol.”

