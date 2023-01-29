Emmerdale fans can’t cope as Kelvin Fletcher teases return as Andy Sugden

Emmerdale fans cannot cope after Kelvin Fletcher teased a return to the soap.

The actor played Andy Sugden for two decades between 1996 and 2016 before quitting to spread his wings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmerdale (@emmerdale)

Fans have been desperate for the farmer to make a return to the village since he went on the run.

And now actor Kelvin has dropped a huge hint that it’s about to happen.

The soap’s official Instagram account shared a previews of what’s coming up next week in the Dales.

In one photo an angry Will Taylor is holding Sam Dingle by the neck, with the soap teasing: “Next week: Will accuses Sam of stealing from him.”

Kelvin commented: “If he touches Sam like that again I’m coming back to sort it.”

His promise to return has fans unable to cope with more than a thousand likes on the comment alone.

Emmerdale comeback for Kelvin?

One said: “Is that a hint you’re coming back? First Bernice mentions the other night about where she had you in the salon and now this. One wonders! Hope so.”

A second said: “Please come back. We love your life on the farm but Emmerdale needs you”.

A third said: “Is this a hint? Please say you’re coming back”

Another said: “Oh please come back, we need more Sugdens in Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson recently teased a return for next summer that fans will love.

“We’re storylining June at the minute,” she told ED! and other press.

Is Kelvin Fletcher making a return to Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

“We are busy working on our summer storylines at the moment cos I always like to have a bit of a summer spectacular.”

The executive producer added when asked who: “Ooh! I can’t tell you!

“I can’t say because I’m still checking. We are doing June storylines at the minute, and I had an idea the other day and thought ‘Ah, our viewers would love that’.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“But we have to wait. I got giddy then!”

Since leaving the soap, Kelvin, 39, won Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

He and his wife, Liz, bought their own farm and now star in BBC show Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!