Kazia Pelska in Heartbeat next to her as Hazel Wilding in Coronation Street
Kazia Pelka is in classic Coronation Street currently, playing a Streetcars customer with a secret.

But what else has she been in and where do you know her from?

The answer is just about everything!

So what’s Kazia’s story?

Kazia played Linda Jackson in the 1980s. Ian Mercer, who played Linda’s husband Pete, later returned to Corrie as Gary Mallett (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Kazia Pelka in Classic Coronation Street

Kazia has been in Coronation Street twice, playing two different roles.

In 1987 she played a character called Linda Jackson – a married woman who had a steamy romance with Terry Duckworth.

And in 2002 – in scenes currently airing in Classic Coronation Street on ITV3 – she played Hazel Wilding.

Hazel was a married woman who had a steamy affair with Vikram Desai (played by current Emmerdale star Chris Bisson)!

Vik met Hazel when he was her Streetcars driver.

The pair hit it off and Vik couldn’t believe his luck when she booked him to pick her up from a hotel and greeted him dressed in some sexy undies, with a bottle of champagne on the go.

But it turned out Hazel was married – and Vik himself was in a relationship with Bobbi Lewis.

When he found out Hazel had a husband, he tried to call it off, but they were in too deep and their affair continued until her husband found out and threatened Vik.

Kazia returned to Corrie as Hazel Wilding who seduced Vik (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Heartbeat

When she played Hazel, Kazia was already familiar to soap fans, having appeared as Anna Wolska in Brookside in 1998-1999 – who was in a love triangle with Barry Grant and Terry Sullivan.

And after that, Kazia played nurse Maggie Bolton in Heartbeat for six years – appearing in almost 100 episodes!

Kazia played nurse Maggie Bolton in Heartbeat (Credit: Shutterstock)

Family Affairs

After her stint in Corrie, Kazia landed the role of Chrissy Costello in the Channel 5 soap, Family Affairs.

Chrissy was part of a new family who arrived in Charnham in 2003, as part of a revamp of the soap.

Her biggest storyline in her time on the show was faking her daughter Chloe’s cancer.

Where is Kazia Pelka now?

Kazia continued to act and she’s had roles in everything from New Tricks to Lewis, Doctors and Casualty.

She even played Carole Middleton in a TV drama about the royals called William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

She also runs a successful beauty spa and cosmetic store in south London.

Multi-talented!

Kazia has one grown-up daughter.

Classic Coronation Street airs weekday afternoons on ITV3.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

