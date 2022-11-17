Classic Coronation Street episodes cause fans to ‘switch off’ the ITV soap

Coronation Street fans have insisted they are ‘switching off’ the main soap in favour of watching classic episodes on ITV3 instead.

The channel airs two classic episodes every weekday. They are currently showing storylines from November 2001.

The drama is focused on Janice and Les at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Fans ditch Corrie

Loyal fans who have tuned into Corrie for years are now saying they’re going to ditch the new episodes of the soap and stick with the repeats.

Writing on Twitter, one fan called current Coronation Street ‘dire’ as they said they’re giving up.

“I’ve watched Corrie for over 40 years but it’s so dire at the moment I’ve given up on it. I’ll stick with Classic Corrie when they knew how to write,” they wrote.

Another agreed: “Well I much prefer to watch Classic Corrie than this rubbish they are showing now.”

“I’m enjoying Classic Coronation Street better on ITV3 in the afternoons. That’s more entertaining [than regular Corrie] to be honest,” added a third.

A fourth said: “Classic Corrie really shows the decline in Coronation Street of today. Good, well written storylines, many characters you care for, much more community spirit, better acting and most importantly no [bleep] Summer!”

Eileen’s been left heartbroken – and this won’t be the last time (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in Classic Coronation Street on ITV3?

Currently in November 2001, Janice Battersby has been having an affair with Dennis Stringer.

She is about to confess the truth to husband Les and leave him for Dennis. Meanwhile, Dennis is going to leave his girlfriend Eileen Grimshaw.

Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone have just got together for the first time.

Fans have commented what a different Fiz we have on screen in current Corrie to Classic Coronation Street episodes.

“It’s a shame Fiz has morphed into Jennie McAlpine, she had such a spark to her in the beginning,” they wrote on Twitter.

“Imagine Fiz nicking a car now,” agreed another commenter.

Also on screen on ITV3 is Terry Duckworth.

Jack and Vera’s wayward son is on the run, but insists he’s innocent of this particular crime.

Dad Jack believes him and is hiding him at his allotment.

Richard Hillman has also arrived.

The very first seeds of his villainous persona are being sown as he convinced Emily Bishop to sign over her home in exchange for cash.

Norris is not keen on the idea, but Emily is convinced she’s done the right thing.

If only Emily knew that Norris was right!

Fiz is a totally different character these days (Credit: ITV)

Current Coronation Street

Over in Coronation Street on ITV, which airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm, Summer is hiding her pregnancy from Billy.

She has ‘sold’ her baby to Mike and Esther in order to pay for boyfriend Aaron’s dad to go to rehab.

Meanwhile, Max is being further groomed by the extremist gang and it doesn’t look like anyone can convince him to stay away from evil Griff. Especially not now pretty Lauren has caught his eye.

Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone are battling with the spectre of John Stape as a new book about him has been published.

Hope is cashing in on her dad’s reputation, but is it a case of ‘like father, like daughter’?

Classic Coronation Street airs weekday afternoons on ITV3.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

