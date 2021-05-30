Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has stunned fans with a dramatic hair transformation.

The Sinead Tinker actress is known for her long blonde hair.

But she clearly fancied a change and has transformed herself with a cut and colour change.

And it’s gone down a storm with fans!

What did Katie McGlynn say about her new ‘do?

Posting a picture of her new do during a night out, Katie also teased a “new job”.

She said: “Who said blondes have more fun? 😳💁🏻‍♀️⁣”

She added the hashtags “#brownhairdontcare #outout #newjob #brunettesofinstagram”.

So what did fans say about her hair?

Her friends and fans are in love with her new look.

Corrie co-star Alexandra Mardell commented: “Luuuuurve.”

Sally Carman added: “FIIIIIIIIIIIT!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Samia Longchambon added: “Wow really suits you Katie! 😍🔥”

Katie previously turned her hair pink during lockdown (Credit: TikTok)

It’s not the first time Katie’s revealed a new hair look.

In January she took full advantage of lockdown and dyed her tresses pink.

Katie showed off her brand-new pink hairdo in a TikTok – and she looked a mile away from her character on the cobbles.

“Pink hair, don’t care. I’ve officially given in,” wrote the star alongside the video of her epic transformation.

Fans rushed to comment and compliment Katie.

“Wow! You look completely different. I love it!” replied one.

Another said: “Okay so you’ve just inspired me to dye my hair pink too. I’m blaming you if it turns out awful lol.”

Actress Katie McGlynn played tragic Sinead Tinker in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

Katie McGlynn continues campaign to raise awareness of cervical cancer

Katie left Coronation Street last October when her character lost her battle with cervical cancer.

In a bid to stop women suffering the same fate, Katie decided to promote awareness during an appearance on Lorraine in January.

To mark Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, the actress allowed cameras in to the room while she had her smear test.

“Cervical screenings are the best way to protect against cervical cancer,” insisted the star.

“But many of us are still too shy, too scared, too embarrassed to go for our appointment.

“Well lucky for you, I am on my way to the hospital to get my smear test to prove to you all that there is nothing to worry about.”

