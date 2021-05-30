Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan has teased Daisy Midgeley will become a fully fledged villain as she reveals new show spoilers.

Viewers have seen the barmaid scheme after arriving on the cobbles to visit former stepmum Jenny Connor.

But now Charlotte has told how she could get even worse.

Corrie’s Charlotte Jordan has hinted Daisy could be a villain (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street SPOILERS: Is Daisy a villain?

Speaking to ED! and other media, she said: “I’ve had discussions with the script editors, storyliners and producers because I think that’s still quite up in the air.

“I think they’re still deciding just how dark can we make her. So the honest answer is I don’t really know!

“I’m trying to leave options when I’m working for her to be more humane, and I’m trying to leave options for her to maybe be totally psychotic. So I don’t really know at the moment.

“Right now she’s a bit of a troublemaker, she’s a bit minxy and she’s got a bit of a backstory behind it. I’m getting to play all sides of the spectrum, which is lovely.”

Corrie bosses extend Charlotte Jordan’s contract

Viewers watched this week as Jenny discovered Daisy’s blackmail of Ronnie and kicked her out.

However after getting her marching orders, Daisy opened up about having nowhere to go after her dad abandoned her for his new wife and baby.

But having said all that, Charlotte isn’t sure Daisy is telling the complete truth.

“It’s definitely her truth,” she said.

“Again, I don’t know what the plan is later down the line. I don’t know whether she’s missed out particular bits or whatever, maybe to suit her narrative.”

And she revealed that she will be sticking around on the cobbles for a while yet.

“They picked up my second option, yes,” she confirmed.

“So I’m definitely around until September hopefully and then who knows. I’ve moved up here to Manchester now, just in time for it to start kicking off for Daisy. It’s amazing.”

