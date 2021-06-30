7 pictures of former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn in her first Hollyoaks appearance

Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Osbourne in Coronation Street, is joining Hollyoaks playing a character called Becky.

It was revealed that Becky will become friends with Diane as they bond over their newborn babies.

However, there’s more than meets the eye with Becky as it’s revealed Diane’s new pal has an ulterior motive.

But what could it be?

Hollyoaks spoilers for next week include pictures from Katie’s first appearance.

Katie will be playing Becky (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks spoilers: Katie McGlynn makes her first appearance

Next week Diane is still hiding the extent of her OCD. She convinces Tony that he needs to clean the flat with her.

Tony suggests they take Eva outside for some fresh air but Diane panics and refuses, insisting she isn’t ready.

Diane is still hiding the extent of her OCD (Credit: Lime Pictures)

After a call from the doctors, Tony discovers that Diane has been missing hospital appointments to check her blood pressure.

Soon new mum Becky meets Diane outside of the hospital.

Becky invites Diane to go for a walk which gives her an excuse to get out of the appointment.

Tony discovers that Diane has been missing hospital appointments (Credit: Lime Pictures)

At the park, Diane confides in Becky about her fears surrounding the safety of her children.

In return, Becky also opens up…

Diane meets Becky outside the hospital (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Becky accidentally lets slip to Tony that Diane didn’t go to her hospital appointment.

What will Tony say?

I’m hopeful the story will have an impact on viewers as it covers some extremely current and important issues.

Later, Diane goes to meet her new friend and it soon becomes clear to viewers that there’s more than meets the eye with Becky.

Becky accidentally lets slip to Tony that Diane didn’t go to her hospital appointment (Credit: LimePictures)

Is the friendship dangerous for Diane?

Tony tells Becky that Diane is fragile and he’s been worried about her mental health.

He thanks Becky for spending time with her and being there for her.

But, Hollyoaks being Hollyoaks, how long will it be before disaster strikes?

Is this friendship potentially dangerous for Diane? (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Katie McGlynn joins the cast of Hollyoaks

Talking about joining Hollyoaks, Katie said: “When I first read the script, I knew instantly that this storyline was an important one, and something that I could really sink my teeth into.

“I’m so excited for everyone to meet Becky and am thrilled to be working alongside the amazing cast and crew of Hollyoaks, especially the show’s producer Lucy [Allan], who I previously worked with at the beginning of my acting career on Waterloo Road.

“It’s been so lovely to be working with her again 10 years on.”

Katie previously played Sinead in Coronation Street (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Katie added: “The whole team couldn’t have been any more welcoming so far and I’m hopeful the story will have an impact on viewers as it covers some extremely current and important issues.

“I’m super humbled to continue doing the work I really love and hope everyone enjoys watching it unfold on-screen as much as I’ve enjoyed filming it so far.”

