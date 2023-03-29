Fellow animal lover Jodie Prenger makes heartwarming gesture in Paul O’Grady’s memory

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger has paid a beautiful tribute to Paul O’Grady following his death at the age of 67.

News of Paul’s death was announced by his husband Andre Portasio after the star died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday March 28.

And there has since been an outpouring of love for the TV favourite across social media.

Jodie was reacting to the tragic news Paul O’Grady has died (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/startraksphoto.com)

Jodie Prenger pays tribute to Paul O’Grady

Among those left devastated by his death was Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger. She firstly paid emotional tribute to Paul on her Instagram.

“I just don’t want this to be true,” she said beneath a picture of Paul. “The world needs to be filled with Pauls.

“Imagine the laughter, imagine all the animals that would find their forever homes. Imagine that you have a dear friend that personifies such supporting love and gloriously sharpe comical repartee? Him and the beautiful Malcolm Prince have allowed me to experience that first hand.

“I’ll never be able to thank you enough and bloody hell I’ll miss you Paul. Give Buster a treat from me. Thinking of all his family and friends.”

Friends and fans agreed with Jodie.

“I can’t deal with this news. Rest in Peace Paul thank you for showing the world how amazing rescue dogs are,” said one.

Another added: “I’ve not stopped crying yet and hugging my fur baby. A truly funny man with a beautiful soul.”

“I’m honestly lost for words, we’ve lost a gem in this world,” shared a third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Prenger (@msjodieprenger)

Jodie’s big gesture

The actress and singer later took to Instagram again to reveal she was making a huge gesture in honour of Paul.

She told her followers that she had adopted a rescue dog just this weekend. And now she’s renaming the pooch in honour of Paul.

“Well Paul, this is for you kidda,” she said alongside a picture of her new puppy dog pal. “We picked up this little angel on Sunday.

“I’ve spoken to the amazing charity @silverfoxdogrescue and we will be renaming her Lily. May Paul’s dedication to loving and rehoming animals live on forever.”

How lovely!

Fans clearly thought so too as they showered Jodie with praise for her kindhearted gesture. “Awww I love this, Jodie! Hello Lily, what a lovely dog she is – Paul would have loved her,” said one.

Someone else agreed: “What a lovely thing to do Jodie… Well done.”

“How lovely, made me cry,” sobbed another. A fourth added: “Hi Lily! Such a lovely name and perfect tribute.”

Jodie has revealed her tribute to Paul O’Grady (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Jodie’s love of animals

Much like Paul O’Grady, Jodie Prenger is known for her love of animals.

In an interview with Entertainment Daily and other press when she first joined Corrie, she revealed she has “three rescue cows, three rescue ducks, three cats and three dogs.”

She also said she has “about 17 rescue chickens”.

