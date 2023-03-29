Battersea ‘deeply saddened’ in emotional tribute to Paul O’Grady following his death

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has paid an emotional tribute to Paul O’Grady following his death.

Paul died yesterday (March 28) at the age of 67. His husband Andre Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Casts Home (Credit: ITV)

Battersea tribute to Paul O’Grady

Paul was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and even appeared with Camilla, the Queen Consort, for an episode of ITV’s For the Love of Dogs.

The episode showcased the two following Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s staff.

He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea.

Taking to Twitter to pay their respects, Battersea said: “We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away.

“He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Paul died unexpectedly at the age of 67 (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Many fans took to the comment section to pay their tributes to the late broadcaster.

One person said: “I’m so sorry to hear of Paul‘s passing. You all will miss him greatly. I do hope that someone will pick up a (dog’s) lead and continue the wonderful work that Paul started, raising the profile of all the amazing work you do. RIP Paul x.”

A second wrote: “I have just donated a small amount in honour of the work he did for you. Wouldn’t it be amazing if EVERYONE who comments would take 2mins to donate a little. Imagine the difference we could make in his honour.”

And another added: “Oh, no. Such sad news.”

Later today, ITV will air an episode of For the Love of Dogs in memory of Paul. It will air at 5pm.

