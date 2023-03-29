ITV releases statement about “shocking” death of Paul O’Grady and future of For the Love of Dogs

ITV has released a statement following the “shocking” death of Paul O’Grady – and revealed some bittersweet news about the future of For the Love of Dogs.

TV favourite Paul tragically died yesterday at the age of 67.

And many fans have been asking if he filmed another series of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs before his tragic death.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs will be back later this year (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

ITV releases statement about death of Paul O’Grady

ITV has released a statement following the death of Paul O’Grady (Wednesday, March 29, 2023).

ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, spoke on behalf of ITV in the hours after Paul’s untimely death.

Kevin Lygo said: “We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV.

“He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.”

He added: “He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many.

“All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing and the thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones.”

Will there be a new series of For the Love of Dogs?

The statement from ITV also revealed some bittersweet news for fans of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs.

They said: “There is currently a new series (series 11) due to start in April.”

In fact, ED! can reveal that the new series of Paul O’Grady: For the Love Dogs will start on ITV1 at 8.30pm on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

In November, ITV told us that a new series was currently in production for 2023.

The new series will be Paul’s last TV appearance.

Paul O’Grady attending the Gala Ball at Battersea Evolution in 2014 (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/startraksphoto.com)

How can I watch Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs?

ITV viewers last saw Paul O’Grady‘s beloved dog series over Christmas.

The special royal episode aired in December 2022.

The one-off was a celebration of 160 years of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The episode featured Her Majesty The Queen Consort hosting a celebratory event at Clarence House.

She later helped Paul care for some of the abandoned dogs searching for a new forever home.

At the time, Paul said: “In the 11 years that I’ve been filming at Battersea, I’ve never known it so busy.

“What’s worrying is, there are a lot of dogs in here who would be classed as hard to home.

“Dogs with disabilities, blind dogs, you name it, we’ve got them in here at the moment.”

The series has already run for 10 series plus numerous Christmas specials and a spin-off series filmed in India.

The award-winning series premiered on ITV on September 03, 2012.

Unsurprisingly, the show received a BAFTA nomination and four National Television Awards.

All series are currently available to watch on ITVX.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs will return on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8.30pm on ITV1.

