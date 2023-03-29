Paul O’Grady’s touching relationship with Camilla as Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by his death

Paul O’Grady has been remembered by Camilla, Queen Consort, following the news of his sad death.

King Charles‘ wife, Camilla, shared a close bond with Paul which fans adored.

The pair have maintained a close friendship over the years and she even filmed a TV special of For the Love of Dogs last year.

So here’s a look into Paul and Camilla‘s relationship.

Camilla praised Paul O’Grady’s ‘warm heart’ following his heartbreaking death (Credit: Cover Images)

Camilla is ‘deeply saddened’ by the death of Paul O’Grady

Paul died unexpectedly on Tuesday night, according to his husband Andre Portasio.

Andre shared the heartbreaking news in a statement saying: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul will be missed by all of us but one famous face who will certainly be shedding a tear is Camilla, Queen Consort.

In fact, reports claim she’s “deeply saddened” by the news.

A post on the Royal Family’s Twitter page wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”

Camilla and Paul connected over their love for dogs (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady revealed he would ‘always’ receive a hug and kiss from Camilla

Paul and Camilla both bonded over their passion for dogs, as Camilla is the royal patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Over the years, the pair formed a friendship while they worked on the animal charity together.

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady.

Speaking about their friendship in November 2022, Paul revealed that Camilla was ‘very easy to get along with’.

He told Bristol post: “I don’t know what her title is. I’ll have to ask her when I next see her. I’ve always called her Camilla. I get on really well with her, she’s patron of Battersea, so she comes down quite a lot.

“She’s always very easy to get along with and she’s great with people. I think she’s what the royals need actually.”

Paul also previously admitted that he would receive a ‘big hug and kiss’ from the royal, which often ‘shocks’ onlookers.

He said: “Camilla’s a really funny woman. You can have a great laugh with her and you don’t feel like you’re on ceremony. I always get a big hug and kiss from her, too, which always shocks everybody.”

Camilla appeared alongside Paul O’Grady on his TV show For the Love of Dogs (Credit: Cover Images)

Camilla appeared on For the Love of Dogs

Last year, the pair also filmed a Christmas special of For the Love of Dogs.

In the special episode, Camilla hosted a garden party to celebrate Battersea’s 160th anniversary.

The Queen Consort then joined Paul at their Brands Hatch site as they sought homes for the animals.

Together, the pair met some of the dogs struggling to be rehomed and assisted with their treatment and care to help them find a home in time for Christmas.

Announcing her appearance on his TV show, Paul said: “A lovely lady who’s passionate about dogs. There was a competition to see whose dog would run straight to their owner ignoring the food, squeaky toys etc put in their way.

“The Duchess’ dog ran straight to her, ignoring the temptation put in her way. Whilst Sausage headed straight for the press and photographers not a bit interested in the competition. She was obviously more interested in raising her profile and posing for the paps. A great day and the episode will be out later this year.”

