Jake Wood has revealed that he almost lost his wife to a “man-eating alligator” during a family trip to Florida.

The ex-EastEnders star takes part in Richard Osman's House Of Games this week.

But the holiday was far from fun and games, Jake has revealed.

Family life almost worked out very differently for Jake Wood and wife Alison

Who is Jake Wood married to?

Jake has been married to Alison since 2001.

The couple are parents to daughter Amber, 15, and son Buster, 13.

And Jake has revealed how the kids were almost left mother-less when a family boating trip nearly went horrifically wrong.

Jake opened up about the family's encounter with a "man-eating" alligator

What happened to his wife Alison?

The ex-Max Branning star told how the family were on holiday in Florida back in 2014 when they had a terrifying encounter with an alligator.

In fact, Jake told the Daily Star how the children “almost lost” their mother to the creature.

Jake said the family were out on a boat when his wife decided to get out and climb into the water.

“So she was standing in the water about 15ft away and I see this thing floating down the river. So I’m looking at it and thinking, it’s got to be a log or something. It’s got to be a log.”

Jake them revealed that it suddenly went under the water and he could see “an eye”.

The actor said the kids were screaming as he shouted at Alison to get back on the boat because, once the alligator went under the surface of the water, he could no longer see where it was.

“I almost lost my wife to an alligator. It was horrible,” he said of the encounter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Wood (@mrjakewood)

What happened next?

With Alison safely back on the boat, the family returned the vessel to the shop they’d hired it from.

And it was there that Jake found out the creature was actually a “man-eater”.

“He looked so shocked and he went: ‘I wouldn’t have got out of the boat. There’s that alligator there, he’s a man-eater,'” Jake said.

The soap star did admit it was a “good story”. However, he admitted that it “did scar the kids for life”.

Jake appears on Richard Osman’s House Of Games at 6pm on BBC Two all week.

