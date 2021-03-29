Soap fans are convinced former EastEnders star Jake Wood is joining Coronation Street after he shared a picture of himself on Instagram drinking from a Corrie mug.

Jake posted the snap to his Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Morning all. Can’t beat a cup of tea first thing.”

His followers commented on the post, convinced he’s joining the cast of the ITV soap.

Corrie star Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, commented: “Ya would be welcomed with open arms.”

Jack told Jake he would be welcomed with open arms to Corrie (Credit: ITV)

One fan wrote: “Is that a hint? Are you off to Corrie after leaving EastEnders?”

A second said: “No I think this is his way of saying he is coming to Coronation Street.”

Another added: “Are you moving to the ‘other side?'”

EastEnders: Jake Wood on joining Coronation Street

Last month, Jake’s EastEnders character Max Branning departed Walford after 15 years.

Before his departure, Jake spoke about where Max could go after leaving Albert Square.

Max left Walford last month (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, he joked: “Is there a job at Coronation Street? I think that’s the first thing.

“No I think he’s got the invite to go and see Lauren in New Zealand and he’s going to go out there and give it a go. Fresh beginnings.”

After leaving the BBC soap, Jake agreed to officiate a fan’s wedding as Max Branning.

Jake shared the messages from the fan to his Instagram asking him to officiate the couple’s wedding in April 2022.

He agreed to do it and wrote alongside the post: “Looks like I’m officiating a wedding next year as Max Branning. What have I got myself into?”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

