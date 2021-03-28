Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed her kids haven’t seen their dad in six months.

The Mel Owen actress, 50, opened up to fans about how excited their children are now that lockdown is coming to an end.

She shares two daughters – Marnie and Florence – with Lucifer star Tom Ellis, who now lives in Los Angeles.

Tamzin excitedly tweeted: “From tomorrow we can see friends outside!

“But for the happiness of my kids, I am most excited that they get to see their Dad soon, who they haven’t seen since last August, and they are busting with excitement and counting down the days. #Bringiton.”

The actress recently revealed she had changed her mind about not having any more children with new love Tom Childs, 30.

And while she had previously insisted she would encourage Tom to leave her if he ever wanted children of his own, she now admits that she has backtracked.

Speaking to The Sun she said: “It’s not on the cards and it’s not like we’re talking about it, but if it happens, it happens.

“And it’s not like I’m contemplating the end of the relationship.”

The pair met at a London yoga studio some three years ago.

He’s since moved into her family home which she shares with daughters Flo, 12, and Marnie, eight.

Tamzin was previously married to Lucifer star Tom Ellis, 42.

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite previously ruled out having more children

Speaking on The Times’ Postcards from Midlife podcast, she said: “After my experiences in life, I don’t think I think everything is always forever.

“He hates me saying this, but if he in a couple of years he really wanted kids I would give him my blessing.

“I don’t feel like he has to be here forever. I’m just having a lovely time.”

She added: “It’s liberating because I’ve got my kids. I don’t need to get married and I don’t need children.

“So actually I’m at the freest point really in my life. Having somebody that makes my day to day bright and exciting and fun.

“He’s like my home, very familiar. But at the same time he feels like my adventure.”

