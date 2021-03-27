EastEnders newcomer Mila Marwa looks to be hiding another secret.

The Prince Albert barmaid (Ruhtxjiaïh Bèllènéa) will soon be terrified when she fears her new life has been exposed to her evil family.

Kim is determined to get Mila and Iqra together in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

When she arrived in EastEnders, she competed with Kim Fox for the cocktail job at The Prince Albert.

And while Kim has no hard feelings, she’s still going to find herself putting Mila in danger next week.

With Kim launching her new business venture The Foxcatcher – a matchmaking service – Mila has been drawn into it.

She was matched with Iqra Ahmed and things seemed to be going well.

However next week things will take a dark turn and it will become clear Mila is hiding many secrets.

Kim will be delighted when she discovers The Walford Gazette wants to do a profile on her business success story.

What is Mila hiding? (Credit: BBC)

As Kim’s boasting of her romantic prowess, Iqra walks in, giving Kim the perfect opportunity to show off.

She insists on Iqra being a case study and talks Mila into appearing too.

But it will be clear to fans that Mila is full of dread about what’s happening.

EastEnders: Iqra gives Mila another chance

The three women are at Walford East with the journalist and the photographer from the paper.

It’s all going well until the photographer snaps a picture of Mila and sends her into a raging meltdown.

Her behaviour sees Iqra leave, and could kill off the feature altogether – which would be happy news for Mila.

Later, Kim talks Iqra into giving Mila a chance to explain.

Sharing a heart to heart, Mila reveals how her family’s religious beliefs and homophobia saw her flee home at a young age.

She even admits to changing her name and being so scared that she doesn’t want her family to find her.

However it also becomes clear she’s hiding something else – but what is it?

