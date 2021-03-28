EastEnders star Shona McGarty has hinted Whitney Dean could expose killer Gray Atkins.

Market trader Whitney has been falling under Gray’s spell for months, ever since he managed to free her from prison for the death of Leo King.

Shona has teased what’s coming up for Whitney and Gray – however she couldn’t say much (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know Leo was stalking Whitney and tried to kill her.

She fought back and he ended up dead – and she faced murder charges after attempting to cover up the crime.

Whitney spent months in prison awaiting trial, convinced she would have to serve a long stretch.

But Gray somehow managed to get her a not guilty verdict and she walked free, feeling grateful towards him.

She has no idea he murdered his wife Chantelle, or Tina Carter.

And she has defended him in the Square to anyone daring to criticise him.

Whitney has even become a surrogate stepmum for Gray’s children – and he’s determined that she will become his next wife.

However, last week when Gray discovered Whitney with Kush Kazemi, he snapped and showed a bit of his violent temper.

He let his temper out and ranted at Kush and Whitney – only stopping when Kush threatened him.

Whitney could expose Gray says Shona McGarty (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Shona McGarty talks Whitney and Gray

Whitney put him in his place and told him that was where his son Mack was getting his aggressive behaviour from at school.

Now, actress Shona has hinted that Whitney could be the one to expose Gray.

“That would be amazing,” she told Inside Soap.

As well as that, she said: “When I’m out shopping, all I get from people is, ‘Stay away from Gray’, and ‘When is he going to get caught?’, and I just have to say, ‘I don’t know!’

“So if I got some scripts that said Whitney was the one to find out about Gray, then I’d be happy. I’d love to play out that storyline!”

However, she also said Whitney needs to be careful as Gray can “explode at any moment”.

