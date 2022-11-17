Is Vinny leaving Emmerdale as he plans to sell Mill Cottage?

Vinny Dingle told his mum Mandy that he was planning to leave Emmerdale as he wanted to get away from the village.

Vinny’s wife Liv recently died during the storm and he was left completely heartbroken.

But now he’s making plans to leave the village, what does this mean for Vinny?

Liv died during the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Vinny decides to sell Mill Cottage

Last month Liv and Vinny got caught up in the storm.

A caravan flew towards them and hit Liv.

The caravan pinned her down and when paramedics arrived, they told her family that the caravan was the only thing keeping her alive.

Liv’s brother Aaron and Vinny said their goodbyes and she died with her husband by her side.

Vinny has been struggling since losing his wife.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, November 17) Mandy spotted Vinny talking to a woman.

When she questioned who he was, he said he was going to put Mill Cottage on the market.

The property belonged to Aaron and Liv but shortly before her death, he signed his share over to Liv and Vinny.

Vinny has made the decision to sell Mill Cottage (Credit: ITV)

Is Vinny leaving?

Later Mandy went to see Vinny and asked when he decided to sell the property.

He said he only decided today.

Mandy told him he shouldn’t make such a big decision while he’s grieving and should rent it out for a bit.

But Vinny said he couldn’t stand it with all the memories.

Mandy offered to talk to Lydia about Vinny moving in but he admitted he needs to move away as he can’t stand being in the village anymore.

Mandy asked her son to sleep on the decision. But is Vinny going to leave?

Will Vinny leave the village? (Credit: ITV)

Is Bradley Johnson leaving Emmerdale?

Neither Emmerdale or actor Bradley Johnson have revealed if Vinny is leaving.

Vinny has been struggling with grief since losing Liv and it seems as if the memories of the village is becoming too much.

Before Liv died, she made Vinny promise to go on and do all the things they planned to do together, including travelling.

Will Vinny go off and do all the things he wanted to do with Liv, or can Mandy convince him to stay in the village with his Dingle family?

