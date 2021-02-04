Is Tina alive in EastEnders? Luisa Bradshaw-White’s character ‘spotted shoplifting’

EastEnders favourite Tina Carter could be returning to Walford amid reports she was seen shoplifting.

In the BBC soap last year, actress Luisa Bradshaw-White’s on-screen alter ego was killed after she discovered what happened to Chantelle.

Tina became Gray Atkins’ second victim (Credit: BBC)

Tina’s ‘exit’ at the hands of Gray

She learned that Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) murdered Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) at their home by pushing her onto a knife in their dishwasher.

After a furious confrontation with Gray, viewers saw him speaking to her lifeless body in disturbing scenes, after which he wrapped her in paper and disposed of her.

Tina appeared to be dead after her explosive confrontation with Gray (Credit: BBC)

Does Tina come back in EastEnders?

Spoilers for the soap reveal that DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) informs Mick (Danny Dyer) and Shirley (Linda Henry) that a person matching Tina’s has been sighted.

He tells them the individual was caught shoplifting.

DCI Arthurs also says that Tina gave her name before running off.

For Mick, the news comes as a relief. However Shirley, on the other had, is suspicious of the report.

And she decides to go and find Tina to determine the truth.

The news brings relief to Mick (Credit: BBC)

What are EastEnders viewers saying?

On Twitter, fans of EastEnders have shared their hopes that Tina will be back.

Others are more confident of her return, with some predicting she’ll be back to get revenge on Gray. Others called for the discovery of her body – purely so the abuser can finally go down for murder.

Is Tina actually alive? #EastEnders possibly lining up biggest twist in years…

One viewer said: “I hope Tina comes back into EastEnders, I don’t think she died #Eastenders.”

Another said: “Is Tina actually alive? #EastEnders possibly lining up biggest twist in years…”

Is Luisa Bradshaw-White coming back to the soap? (Credit: Terry Scott / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

A third put: “Excuse me @bbceastenders can you eventually come up with a storyline where Tina’s body can be dug up somewhere please! And Gray can eventually go down for murder, thank you.”

Someone else wrote: “I think Tina will be back. Kate Oates did a similar ‘exit’ storyline with ‘dead’ Ross on Emmerdale, right down to the interviews on TV etc. Then he reappeared!”

A fifth predicted in a tweet: “#Spoiler: Tina is alive peeps. Returns to bring down Gray in sensational storyline #Eastenders @bbc.”

“I am almost certain that Tina is still alive,” said a sixth, adding: “Honestly, I think she’s still alive and Luisa hasn’t been axed #EastEnders.”

