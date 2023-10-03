Is Tim leaving Coronation Street? Things aren’t looking good as Stephen attacks next week…

New spoilers for Coronation Street next week reveal that Tim Metcalfe is in great danger as he takes on Stephen.

Tim’s life is left on the line as Stephen attempts to silence him once and for all.

But, as Stephen targets Tim, is Tim about to leave Coronation Street for good?

Stephen tries to kill Tim (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen targets Tim

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Tim will soon be put in huge danger as Stephen tries to silence him.

As Tim heads to the canal he stumbles across a corpse’s hand and jumps into a taxi to call the police. However, as he gets into the car, he’s stunned to find that Stephen is ready and waiting for him.

Stephen tries to strangle Tim before Tim escapes and runs off in a panic.

Catching up with Tim, Stephen then knocks Tim out with an iron bar before dragging him to the car boot and pouring petrol on the vehicle.

It’s safe to say that things aren’t looking too great for Tim as of next week.

Is Tim leaving the soap? (Credit: ITV)

Is Tim leaving Coronation Street?

After his showdown with Stephen, Tim’s nowhere to be seen after missing the Weatherfield County match.

Sally assumed that he went to the football match instead of attending their anniversary meal. However, she soon starts to panic when she finds out that Tim didn’t even go to the match.

Meanwhile, Stephen heads back home and has a shower to get rid of the evidence of his altercation with Tim.

He then makes a phone call and confirms a flight for the next day with an airline.

But, what has Stephen done to Tim? Is Tim leaving Coronation Street as he fights for his life in the back of the car boot? Will he become Stephen’s final victim?

Coronation Street has stayed tight-lipped on who will make it out of Super Soap Week alive and rumours have circulated for a while Tim could be Stephen’s final victim. Joe Duttine, who plays Tim, hasn’t made any mention of whether he’s sticking around in Corrie. Is this his final act?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Is Tim leaving the cobbles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!