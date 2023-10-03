Death, devastation and disaster: Everything we know about Super Soap Week in Coronation Street

Coronation Street is gearing up for Super Soap Week and it’s going to be a good one!

Cobbles killer Stephen Reid is finally going to get his comeuppance, and frankly we can’t wait. We’re just a bit worried he might go out with a bang – and take a few more victims with him.

We know actor Todd Boyce, who plays the murderer, is leaving Coronation Street for good, but we’re not sure if any other stars will be waving goodbye with him.

Todd recently told Metro.co.uk: “I think it will be satisfying for the audience.”

He added: “I think the audience will be pleased with it… It’s a fantastic Super Soap Week – it’s a different Super Soap Week. It’s thriller-esque.”

Here’s everything we know about what’s in store in Weatherfield this Super Soap Week!

Will Jenny believe what Carla tells her?

Carla on the case!

Carla’s convinced Stephen is the one who’s been drugging her with LSD, but though she’s been to the police, there’s no evidence.

When she comes across a one-way ticket to Thailand though (when will soap villains learn to keep their plane tickets on their phones, eh?) she reckons she’s got enough proof to make DS Swain believe Stephen’s up to no good.

Though Swain tells Carla not to let on what’s happening, Carla goes to Jenny and tells her everything.

Having lost Johnny, Leo and now the Rovers in quick succession, it looks like there’s not much left for Jenny in Weatherfield and we reckon that could mean she’s in trouble. Could she be one of the victims?

It looks like Tim’s going to be Stephen’s next victim! (Credit: ITV)

Tim in danger?

Tim’s never been fond of Stephen, let’s be honest, but now he’s really suspicious about what he’s up to! And when Brian makes a passing comment that Stephen’s showing an interest in the canal dredging project, Tim’s ears prick up.

He heads to the canal and starts poking about with a boat hook. And he gets a BIG shock when a hand floats to the surface of the water.

Grim!

It doesn’t look good for Tim (Credit: ITV)

Horrified, Tim rushes back to his cab and calls 999, but the call cuts out just as Stephen gets in the back seat.

There’s a scuffle and poor Tim ends up unconscious and stuffed in the boot of his cab. As Stephen douses the car with petrol it looks like he’s just claimed another victim!

Meanwhile, at home, an oblivious Sal’s annoyed that Tim chose to go to the football instead of celebrating their anniversary. But when Kev tells her Tim wasn’t at the match, she starts to panic…

Will Stephen get the better of attacker Peter? (Credit: ITV)

Peter for the chop?

Stephen’s always been all about the money so it’s no surprise that when the residents of Coronation Street start to put together the pieces of the puzzle, it’s wonga that’s at the heart of it all.

First up, Stephen tricks Michael into transferring the whole balance of Underworld’s business account into his own bank account.

But is Michael as oblivious as he appears to be?

Audrey knows the truth but does that mean she’s in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Sarah’s spilling the beans to her shocked family, revealing that Stephen’s the one who’s been drugging Carla and – oh by the way, he’s also defrauded Audrey!

As Stephen prepares to make his escape to Thailand, he’s attacked by a furious Peter! But Audrey intervenes and sends Peter packing. Only to make some accusations of her own.

Has she just put herself in harm’s way? Hmm, surely an iconic character like Audrey wouldn’t meet a sorry end at the hands of the latest cobbles killer?!

But Peter on the other hand…

We know actor Chris Gascoyne is leaving Coronation Street. Does this mean Mr Barlow is about to meet his maker?

It’s possible!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

