Helen Flanagan smiling on the red carpet and Rosie Webster looking serious in Coronation Street
Soaps

Is Rosie Webster returning to Coronation Street? Will Helen Flanagan come back to the soap?

Helen recently talked how she would like Rosie to return

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, November 28) saw Sally Metcalfe mention her daughter Rosie Webster amidst the controversy of the John Stape book.

Recently actress Helen Flanagan has reportedly been talking about returning to the role.

But is Rosie returning to Coronation Street?

Rosie looking shocked on Corrie
Rosie left Coronation Street in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street source teases Rosie Webster return

Recently it was reported that actress Helen Flanagan – who played Rosie on the soap – was thinking about returning to the show following her split from partner Scott Sinclair.

Speaking to The Sun in November, a Corrie source spoke of the possibility of Rosie coming back to the cobbles.

“Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year, but maybe late next year,” the source said.

Rosie talking to Sophie and Sally in the cafe, mouth agape
The door has been left open for Rosie to come back onto the cobbles (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“Bosses have made it clear that they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot,” the source continued.

The source added that what was stopping Helen from returning before was Scott’s football career and looking after her kids.

No official meetings have been held between the actress and soap bosses but, now that she’s single again, the 32-year-old could well return.

But how could Rosie return to Coronation Street?

Rosie looking serious as dad Kevin gives her a talking to on Corrie
Helen recently revealed how she wants Rosie to return (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Helen Flanagan discusses Rosie’s return storyline

Although there is no confirmation that Rosie is returning, Helen has spoke about the return storyline she would like to see for her character.

Speaking to The Daily Star earlier this month, Helen said: “I would come back as a mum I think,” she said. “I’d love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting if that was why she went away.”

The 32-year-old added: “I think she would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time.”

Helen also shared her thoughts on who the child’s father saying she would ‘love a scandalous baby daddy.’

Rosie was last seen on the show in 2018, when she came back from the states and helped put her former agent behind bars who was for using models as drug mules.

She left Weatherfield again after taking on a job in Japan on a television gameshow.

Could next year see the return of Rosie Webster to Coronation Street?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Coronation Street - Adam and Rosie Wake Up Together

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Helen Flanagan Rosie Webster Sally Metcalfe

Trending Articles

Matt Hancock hugging girlfriend Gina and interviewing on I'm A Celeb
Matt Hancock slammed for ‘immature’ I’m A Celebrity reunion with girlfriend Gina
Ant and Dec hosting I'm A Celebrity final
I’m A Celebrity viewers issue plea to Ant and Dec over next year’s series
Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby on This Morning, Denise Welch on Loose Women, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on GMB, Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine ITV
ITV viewers unimpressed over daytime Christmas Day schedule as This Morning to return
Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb 2022
I’m A Celeb 2022: Mike Tindall defended by ex-star after being accused of ‘hurting’ Matt Hancock in jungle
Mike Tindall laughing on I'm A Celeb
Mike Tindall announces huge news after I’m A Celeb stint as fans delighted
Kym Marsh looking shocked on Strictly
Bad news for Strictly star Kym Marsh ahead of this weekend’s show following ‘free pass’