Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, November 28) saw Sally Metcalfe mention her daughter Rosie Webster amidst the controversy of the John Stape book.

Recently actress Helen Flanagan has reportedly been talking about returning to the role.

But is Rosie returning to Coronation Street?

Rosie left Coronation Street in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street source teases Rosie Webster return

Recently it was reported that actress Helen Flanagan – who played Rosie on the soap – was thinking about returning to the show following her split from partner Scott Sinclair.

Speaking to The Sun in November, a Corrie source spoke of the possibility of Rosie coming back to the cobbles.

“Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year, but maybe late next year,” the source said.

The door has been left open for Rosie to come back onto the cobbles (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“Bosses have made it clear that they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot,” the source continued.

The source added that what was stopping Helen from returning before was Scott’s football career and looking after her kids.

No official meetings have been held between the actress and soap bosses but, now that she’s single again, the 32-year-old could well return.

But how could Rosie return to Coronation Street?

Helen recently revealed how she wants Rosie to return (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Helen Flanagan discusses Rosie’s return storyline

Although there is no confirmation that Rosie is returning, Helen has spoke about the return storyline she would like to see for her character.

Speaking to The Daily Star earlier this month, Helen said: “I would come back as a mum I think,” she said. “I’d love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting if that was why she went away.”

The 32-year-old added: “I think she would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time.”

Helen also shared her thoughts on who the child’s father saying she would ‘love a scandalous baby daddy.’

Rosie was last seen on the show in 2018, when she came back from the states and helped put her former agent behind bars who was for using models as drug mules.

She left Weatherfield again after taking on a job in Japan on a television gameshow.

Could next year see the return of Rosie Webster to Coronation Street?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

