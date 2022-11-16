Helen Flanagan has been hinting at a huge return storyline for her Coronation Street character, Rosie Webster.

The star left the cobbles back in 2018 and hasn’t returned since.

She’d been a Corrie regular on and off for more than two decades.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Helen revealed how she would put Rosie back into the centre of the action in Weatherfield.

She told the publication: “I would come back as a mum I think. I’d love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting if that was why she went away.”

The 32-year-old added: “I think she would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time.”

Helen also shared her thoughts on what her soap baby daddy would be like.

She said: “I would love a scandalous baby daddy. That would be really good actually. Maybe not knowing the dad, that would be really amazing.”

It’s been rumoured that Helen is eyeing a return to Corrie following reports that she’s split with long-term partner, Scott.

Helen teased a return for Rosie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rosie Webster star Helen Flanagan ‘plans to return’

The couple were together for 13 years and share three children together; Matilda, seven, Delilah, four and one year old Charlie.

The Sun reported earlier this month that Helen was ‘in talks’ about a possible return.

A source told the publication: “Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year but maybe late next year.

“Bosses have made it clear they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap cast as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot.”

Helen was last seen on the cobbles in 2018 (Credit: Shutterstock)

The source added that what stopped Helen from returning before was looking after her kids and Scott’s football career.

But now she’s single, it is something Helen has been talking about. The source also mentioned Helen hasn’t had any official meetings about her return.

Rosie was last seen on the cobbles in June 2018 when she helped to put her former agent, Antoine, behind bars for using models as drugs mules.

She left left Weatherfield to take a job as a an assistant on a television game show in Japan.

