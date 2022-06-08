Is Nicola leaving Emmerdale? Is the attack the beginning of her exit storyline?

Nicola King is set to be involved in a big Emmerdale storyline which sees her attacked by a group of teenage girls.

But is Nicola leaving Emmerdale and will this lead to her exit?

Nicola is attacked next week (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Nicola is attacked

In next week’s scenes Laurel, Nicola and Bernice head out to a bar as a way of getting the two arguing sisters to make up after their council rivalry.

However Nicola ends up leaving early.

Soon Nicola is approached by a group of teenage girls on the way to her car.

Nicola is mugged, beaten and left bloodied and unmoving.

Later Nicola is in hospital. Jimmy, Laurel, Bernice and Rodney anxiously await for answers.

Nicola wakes up in hospital (Credit: ITV)

A groggy Nicola wakes up and Jimmy questions her on the attack, but she lies saying she can’t remember who attacked her, embarrassed to have been attacked by teenage girls.

Later Gabby is disturbed when she reveals she’s found a video of Nicola’s attack. They soon see that she was attacked by a group of young girls.

Jimmy’s heart breaks for his wife when he realises she was too embarrassed to speak to him about it.

Later Nicola tells the details of her attack to Harriet.

She worries her attackers now know her address as they have her driving licence and fears they will come to her house and hurt her children.

As she confesses to Jimmy that she thought she was going to die, Jimmy is dismayed to see is wife so defeated.

Is Nicola going to be okay?

Nicola is embarrassed by the attack (Credit: ITV)

Is Nicola leaving Emmerdale?

Emmerdale has not revealed if this storyline will lead to Nicola’s exit.

It looks like Nicola will struggle in the aftermath of her attack, but could this lead to her saying goodbye to the village?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

