Is Moira leaving Emmerdale for good? Natalie J Robb speaks out over exit fears

Moira Dingle recently found herself in a difficult situation after she learnt her stepson Kyle was the one who murdered Al Chapman, but is Moira leaving Emmerdale?

Moira’s husband and Kyle’s dad, Cain, has taken the blame for the murder to protect his son.

However as Kyle’s mother Amy decides to leave the village with Kyle, Moira decides to go to Belfast with her and Cain’s youngest son Isaac.

Is Moira leaving the village for good?

Emmerdale: Kyle confesses to killing Al

Last week Cain confronted Al over his affair with Chas.

Cain took a shotgun but put it down, telling Al it was only to get his attention.

However after the two got into a huge fight, Al ended up dead after being shot.

Al’s fiancée Kerry heard the gunshot and discovered Al dead with Cain stood nearby holding the gun.

She called the police and Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

After pleading guilty to Al’s murder, Moira visited her husband in prison where he told her the truth – Kyle killed Al.

Meanwhile Kyle confessed to his mum Amy that he killed Al, not Cain.

Is Moira leaving Emmerdale?

In next week’s Emmerdale, Moira goes to visit Cain in prison and things get heated.

She struggles to go through with Cain’s wishes on keeping Kyle’s secret safe.

Moira tells Cain that Amy has run away with Kyle.

This gives Moira an idea of her own and she decides to get out of the village.

Mackenzie is left to face Cain and tell him about Moira’s decision.

He visits Cain in prison and tells him that Moira has taken Isaac to Belfast.

Cain is heartbroken at Moira’s decision, but also upset that she told Mack about Kyle’s secret.

But is Moira really leaving?

Natalie J Robb reveals why Moira leaves

Moira actress Natalie J Robb has revealed if her character will be back.

Speaking about her Moira’s decision to leave with Isaac, Natalie said: “I think the whole point of that is when she finds out that Amy runs away to Belfast with Kyle, it’s all too much for her at that point where she just loses the plot a bit.

“It all gets too much for her and she just feels the best thing for her is to get away, and get away from the scenario and all the circumstances surrounding it so that people don’t see anything they shouldn’t see.

“It all gets too much and as far as she’s concerned she’s now lost her husband in a different way to something she didn’t see coming and I think it’s the shock of it all, she just runs off.

“She wants to be with Kyle and keep Kyle and Isaac together.”

Natalie confirms Moira will return after exit

When asked if Moira is prepared to be a prison wife, as Cain is facing life in prison, Natalie confirmed that Moira will be back.

She said: “She does prepare. She gets her head around it, she comes back from Belfast and says ‘it was a blip.’ She’s okay now and says ‘we can make it work, we will make it work.’

“I mean she doesn’t really know deep down whether that is something she can do, but at his stage she thinks ‘I’ve got to give it everything,’ because it’s the love of her life and she’s got a family to him.

“We had a scene together where she says, ‘I’ll do everything I possibly can to keep this family together.’

“That’s always been Moira’s thing, she’s fierce about her family.”

