In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, June 21), Caleb woke from his coma and told Nicky that he knew he pushed him.

Nicky had been blaming Mack for the attack, making Caleb contemplate framing him or Nicky.

But, is Mack leaving Emmerdale after Caleb hints that he will frame him?

Caleb remembered what happened (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb woke from his coma

Tonight, Caleb woke from his coma and was greeted by Nicky who was worried about him. Viewers will know that Nicky was the person who pushed Caleb over the woodland ridge.

Nicky made out that Mack had pushed Caleb and had wished for him to go to prison for almost killing him.

Caleb asked how Nicky could want Mack to go down and leave his son behind before revealing that he knew that Nicky was the one to blame.

Later on, Mack told David outside of the shop that he didn’t have much hope of Caleb waking up and remembering what happened to let him off the hook.

However, Caleb knew that Nicky was to blame. As Nicky begged his dad to protect him, Caleb hinted that he could either tell the police the truth or frame Mack – he hadn’t decided yet.

Will Mack go to prison? (Credit: ITV)

Is Mack leaving Emmerdale?

Things aren’t looking too good for Mack. He’s a prime suspect with police failing to believe his alibi.

He’s confessed that he’s had more than one altercation with Caleb. Chloe’s also had her doubts that Mack’s telling the truth about being innocent.

She failed to back up his alibi. It seems like the only person who actually believes Mack is Charity.

Now that Caleb’s woken up, in theory Mack should be let off. However, Caleb’s hinted that he’ll frame Mack so that Nicky won’t be caught.

But, will Caleb frame Mack? Is Mack leaving Emmerdale as he prepares to go to prison? The finger is already pointing at him so it’s not looking too good for him right now!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Mack go to prison? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!