Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb fights for life as the villagers cover their tracks

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Caleb fights for his life in hospital as the villagers cover their tracks.

After Caleb’s life-threatening fall off a woodland ridge, Caleb is put in a coma as Cain and Chas gather round his hospital bed.

But, will Caleb pull through? And, will the culprit who pushed him get caught in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb fights for his life

This week, the villagers are out to get Caleb after the truth about his plan and identity were revealed.

Everyone wants Caleb out of the village and out of their lives but he’s keen on staying put.

After the villagers cast daggers at him in the Woolpack, Caleb was kicked out by Chas and wandered off into a woodland.

However, a mysterious figure soon emerged and pushed him off a woodland ridge.

Next week, Caleb is left fighting for his life in hospital as Cain and Chas watch over him. Caleb’s put in a coma following his fall. But, will he pull through?

Emmerdale spoilers: The villagers cover their tracks

At the hospital, Chas starts becoming suspicious of Cain as he’s questioned by some detectives.

Chloe worries whether Mack pushed Caleb whilst, elsewhere, Gabby and Kim become concerned about Will’s behaviour.

Kim and Gabby back up Will’s alibi but when the detectives leave, they immediately want answers from him.

With Chloe failing to stick to his story, it’s Mack who end up getting arrested as he panics whilst being interrogated at the police station.

Charity becomes concerned as Chloe fails to believe that Mack’s being honest with her.

At the hospital, Chas finds out that Caleb’s coma might be lifted. However, she’s left in shock when she sees Charity with Caleb. She accuses Mack of harming him before Nicky turns up to see his dad.

With Leyla’s alibi being weak, David also encourages her to be honest with the police.

Later, Chas feels as though Zak and Cain are both hiding something. But, with so many people out to get Caleb, who actually pushed him?

