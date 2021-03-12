Emmerdale character Harriet has been struggling to hide the fact that she was involved in the murder of dodgy DI Malone. But is she leaving and will she confess to DI Malone’s murder?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, March 12) Harriet watched as a body was exhumed from the cemetery.

However she was on edge as she had previously buried DI Malone’s body on top of that grave. But when she found out about the exhumation she and Will Taylor moved the body.

Harriet panicked whilst watching the exhumation (Credit: ITV)

After one of the men working on the exhumation noticed something wasn’t right, Harriet panicked.

Charles later found it was a common problem and there was nothing to worry about, but he was concerned about Harriet’s behaviour.

Later Harriet left a note for Will saying how much she loved him and Dawn. The last thing viewers saw, Harriet was crying outside of the police station.

Is she going to tell them what really happened to Malone?

Emmerdale Harriet: What happened to DI Malone?

DI Mark Malone came into Emmerdale last year and it was revealed he was a dodgy detective. He was the leader of the criminal gang that Will worked for before going to prison.

He forced Will to work for him again and when Harriet found out she warned Malone off. But soon she and Malone began an affair.

Malone was killed by Dawn (Credit: ITV)

When Will’s daughter Dawn found out about the affair she reported Malone to the police for his crimes.

But he didn’t take too kindly to this and tried to force her to take her own life by overdosing on drugs. If she didn’t, he threatened to shoot her.

However, Harriet came to Dawn’s rescue knocking Malone unconscious.

Both Dawn and Harriet thought he was dead, but when Malone jumped up and came at Dawn she grabbed his gun and shot him in self-defence.

Will and Harriet moved the body to Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Dawn and Harriet buried his body on top of another man’s grave.

But when Harriet learnt the true occupant’s daughter wanted to exhume her father’s body, Harriet and Will moved his body to the ground of Home Farm.

Emmerdale Harriet: Will Harriet confess to the murder?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale it looked like Harriet was going to the police to tell them what happened to Malone.

Harriet is brought back to the village by the police next week (Credit: ITV)

But in next week’s scenes a stressed Harriet is returned home by PC Swirling. He tells Will that she has been at the police station ranting about ‘a body.’

However Will manages to cover and says Harriet was talking about the exhumation. But later Harriet ends up imprisoning herself in her cellar with her bible and some food.

Is the vicar leaving Emmerdale?

It hasn’t been revealed if the truth about Malone will come out, Harriet actress Katherine Dow Blyton has previously hinted at potential “consequences.”

Speaking to The Sun earlier this year she said: “You always worry that your days might be numbered.

Harriet and Dawn originally buried Malone in the cemetery (Credit: ITV)

“There have got to be consequences, whether that happens a year down the line or two years down the line, you can’t get away with murder.

“But I’ll stay for as long as they want me to stay. I love the show and the role; thank heavens for it.”

